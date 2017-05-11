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All Photos/bath/toilets : one piece/lighting : ceiling

Bathroom One Piece Toilets Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The maroon-tiled, walk-in shower has two showerheads and is well lit by a skylight from above.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Aqua subway tile provides a coastal feel for the bathroom. "Since we're pretty conscious about weight, we built the bathroom using metal studs and Schluter Kerdi Board, which is a super lightweight material,
A sliding pocket door opens to the bathroom, complete with a large glass shower.
The wall of backsplash tile behind the sinks emphasizes the ceiling height.
Master Ensuite with Skylight
Family Bathroom with Freestanding Tub & Skylight
In the bathroom, an Astra Walker fixture with a bronze finish lends an elegant quality that offsets the organic texture of the plywood vanity.
A sliding barn door accesses the bathroom, where the Jungbauers installed a compost toilet and low-flow fixtures for the sink and the shower.
The marbled countertops in the ground-floor bathroom are by Smile Plastics, a company that melts and reuses discarded milk bottles and chopping boards.
In the wet bath, teak flooring is juxtaposed with one-inch Carrera marble penny tiles and Dupont Corian countertops in Glacier White.
Wood walls, flooring, and ceiling in the bathroom offer texture and a feeling of warmth.
A small yet full-sized bath houses a tub, compost toilet and sink.
“Cathie has an incredible love of color,” says Tolkin. “This was an opportunity for engagement that would feel very authentic—this kind of engagement with our clients is vital to what we do.”
Both bathrooms are downstairs, leaving the upper level completely open with the feeling of a summer camp mess hall.
To create a more open entrance in the master bathroom, the existing shower was removed and replaced with a custom vanity made out of reclaimed wood and industrial steel legs. The mirror above was also framed in reclaimed wood. The shower was relocated and tiled in a neutral glass mosaic blend to bring more light into the interior.
In the bathroom, old and new merge in unexpected ways. The floor is covered in heritage red hexagonal floor tiles, “which are often used in Victorian-era public buildings,” says Bokey-Grant. The amber panel is a piece of heritage patterned glass. “We had intended to reuse a piece of glass from a window that was removed during demolition, but this broke during removal so we sourced a new piece,” says Bokey-Grant. “This is an adaption of the original fan light / highlight window prevalent in heritage homes in Australia.”
The shower in the center of the bathroom room is also open, providing a connection to nature.
The bathroom has views to the bushland on the cliff. The space is entirely open, with privacy afforded by the remote location and dense vegetation.
Master Bath
A second bathroom maintains the open brightness of the rest of the loft with simple white tiling and a transparent pedestal sink.
The guest bathroom features Silver Ice quartzite surfaces, which match those in the kitchen. A decorative shower curtain, rather than a glass barrier, softens the space and adds texture.
Shiplap, a wood vanity, and wood-style vinyl flooring lend texture and warmth in the bath.
A rust-colored ceiling light syncs with the red accents elsewhere in the house.
The bespoke vanity is composed of reclaimed oak and topped with Caesarstone. The wall-mounted faucet is from Astra Walker’s Icon Tapware line in Urban Brass.
The floor tiles are from Popham Design in a custom palette, paired with handmade subway tile in an earthy, off-white color.
Open timber shelves in the bathrooms offer additional surface space. Brass fixtures add warmth and texture to the minimal palette.
The dark tile used in the guest bathroom was chosen to both complement and create a quiet backdrop for the more expressive character of the marble. Elsewhere, light finishes help to reflect light around the space, making it feel brighter and more open.
A large window was added in the expanded master bathroom shower to maximize daylight. Doors in the master bedroom had to be relocated to coordinate with the new master bathroom layout. This was the only work undertaken in the bedrooms during the renovation.
Oliver’s favorite detail in the trailer is the fiberglass and Bondo shower, crafted by Prasse. "I really wanted the shower to look like plaster, but in a moving trailer, that’s just not an option," says Oliver.
Even the bathrooms have spectacular views. A skylight allows glimpses of the sky from the shower.
The master bath includes a floating double-vanity, teak cabinets, and an oversized shower.
The floor, walls, and vanity in the master bathroom all sport the same porcelain tile for visual consistency, while textured porcelain tiles that look like wood distinguish the shower. A new skylight sheds light inside the internal room.
The bathroom has a richly textured material palette, including a copper towel rack, natural stone basin, and white ceramic tiles. The painting reflected in the mirror depicts draumstafir, magical Nordic staves.
The shower seat cleverly repurposes an original (but already blocked out) chimney breast recess.
Astrain outfitted the relocated bathroom with marble mosaic tile and a punchy Bert and May Green Alalpardo tile in the shower as a graphic accent. "The client kept saying she liked geometric patterns—no flowers, etc.—and some bold color," says Astrain.
The bathrooms feature a clean, minimal blue-and-white palette, with a focus on durable, functional materials.
Opposite the sink, steel shelving adds storage with a minimal profile.
The former jack-and-jill bathroom is now accessible from both the living room and bedroom.
“Tōrō House is a study in the harmony of dualities,” says architect Mark English. Inspired by Japanese design, the home harmoniously unites with nature—as seen here in the master bathroom, where the tub overlooks the outdoor space.
Lovely woodworking even graces the bathroom.
This bathroom features Idro components—including a mineral green matte lacquered vanity unit with a 10-centimeter-thick London Grey Fenix NTM top. The dark wood Core wall bars are bedecked with Gym Space components in the matte Anthracite finish. A leather strap attaches the mirror to the wall bar system.
The architects outfitted the baths with smooth concrete floors, walls, ceilings—and a cantilevered vanity.
One of the largest construction challenges was the plumbing in the showers. "After our bathrooms were finally completed, we found water leakage coming out the base of both the showers," says Elaine. "Nothing seemed to solve the problem. It turned out it was a faulty plumbing job, so we had to open up the showers, fix the plumbing, and redo all the tadelakt." This set their timeline back by months.
A steel support is even revealed in the bathroom, where it melds with large-format Calacatta tile on the walls and tumbled French limestone floors. "When we first started talking, the wife said that she always wanted a standalone tub and a skylight," says Klimoski. To simulate the latter, the firm created a ceiling light that can replicate different times of the day. "So, you can have sunset, or you can have the middle of the day," says Klimoski. "It feels like a skylight washing down that back wall."
The bedroom closest to the master bedroom is currently used as a large, walk-in closet. Here, the bathroom connected to that space features a clawfoot tub and walk-in shower.
The only full bathroom is also located upstairs. A complete renovation included new tile, a stand-alone soaking tub, and a walk-in shower.
One of three bathrooms, the updated master bath features the same plywood and maple cabinetry as in the kitchen. Colorful accents and modern features complement the space.
A sunny full bathroom is also located on the top level. Many of the same finishes are pull through from the master bathroom, including marble floors and nickel plated finishes.
The full bathroom offers enough space and storage, with a porthole window above the loo.
Speckled blue floor-to-ceiling tiles line the spacious bathroom shower, which also includes polished concrete and richly textured wood ceilings.
The walnut wraps the bathroom, offering plenty of storage, and continuity with the rest of the small trailer.
The bathroom has a stainless-steel sink and faucet, Hanex solid surface countertops, and Schoolhouse Electric pulls.
The expanded master bath features glass tiles by Ann Sacks and Waterworks fixtures.
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