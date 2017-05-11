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All Photos/bath/toilets : one piece/lighting : accent

Bathroom One Piece Toilets Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Freijó wood cabinetry topped with large-format terracotta-colored ceramic tile from Portobello America in one of the bathrooms. The concrete sink is from <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Konkrë Living Design.</span>
The wall of backsplash tile behind the sinks emphasizes the ceiling height.
A claw-foot tub is combined with a wall-hung sink and a contemporary medicine cabinet by Kerf, continuing the tension between old and new. A new skylight brings in plenty of sunlight.
Both traditional and composting toilets are available to accommodate off-grid living.
In the bathroom, old and new merge in unexpected ways. The floor is covered in heritage red hexagonal floor tiles, “which are often used in Victorian-era public buildings,” says Bokey-Grant. The amber panel is a piece of heritage patterned glass. “We had intended to reuse a piece of glass from a window that was removed during demolition, but this broke during removal so we sourced a new piece,” says Bokey-Grant. “This is an adaption of the original fan light / highlight window prevalent in heritage homes in Australia.”
The custom-designed vanity is composed of powder-coated aluminum and Douglas fir. "We are makers at heart and cherish the opportunities to create objects that straddle the line between furniture, fixture, and architecture," says Hazelbaker. "Bespoke and handcrafted details are important to the ethos of our practice."
The medicine chest is from Roburn and trimmed out with Douglas fir, similar to the pocket door and window casing. The fixtures are Jason Wu for Brizo, and join a Duravit sink and a wall-mounted toilet by Toto.
The walls are tadelakt done by a talented local craftsman, and the floors are Neolith. The tub, from Blu Bathworks, sits on a Douglas fir base, so as to look as though it’s floating. Douglas fir wood was used to match the original wood in the home.
"Similar to the rest of the home, we wanted to keep the space minimal and austere in design, yet highly functional," says Hazelbaker. "With the additional square footage gained from the closets, our intention was to allow that additional space to stay ‘empty.’"
Small, penny-shaped Carrara marble tiles add texture to the master and guest bathrooms, which share a similar template.
Pareschi worked with his father and fellow Scavolini designer, Gianni Pareschi, on the Gym Space design.
This bathroom features Idro components—including a mineral green matte lacquered vanity unit with a 10-centimeter-thick London Grey Fenix NTM top. The dark wood Core wall bars are bedecked with Gym Space components in the matte Anthracite finish. A leather strap attaches the mirror to the wall bar system.
Grey marble and oak panels line powder room walls.
The vanity and toilet are height-adjustable to accommodate a range of users.
Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
Even in the bathrooms, there are moments of bright color: a yellow faucet, a pink and yellow vanity, a yellow towel heater. The mosaic tile on the floor is of a different color than that of the walls, but together they create a pleasing backdrop for the bolder tones in the small room.
Rose stenciled her bathroom tile with a pattern from Dizzy Duck Designs on Etsy.
The bathroom walls feature Justina Blakeney Cosmic Desert Wallpaper from Hygge & West.
One of the home's three bathrooms.
The bathroom in guest room 3
A freestanding bath lies underneath skylights in the master bathroom.
The owner sought an elegant toilet solution, so the team opted for a Cinderella incinerator toilet—a product Latimer refers to as the “Rolls Royce of non-flushable toilets.”
Many modern bathroom vanities use marble to elevate the style while keeping things elegant. The marble vanity seen here blends seamlessly into the marble wall behind it. Meanwhile, a striking illuminated mirror adds visual interest.
The showers and bathrooms, positioned along the exterior walls, benefit from natural light and ventilation.
Bathroom
Bathroom
Guest Bathroom
Our shower/tub. This photo was taken just before we completed the final touches to our reclaimed southern yellow pine tub basin. It now has a drain & shower head/wand. Southern yellow pine is a naturally sappy wood, this is why we chose it. After sealing seams and glazing with a few coats of a two-part mirror coat, it's perfect! We love that it's a little different, custom, it's us.
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The custom towel rails in this bathroom are also meant to mimic branches.
The interior bathroom can do double-duty as a mudroom, thanks to a secret door that enables exterior access. Additionally, that door delivers an "almost" outdoor showering experience, and has been designed so guests can use the restroom without disturbing others sleeping inside.
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
The full bathroom includes Ann Sacks tiles, a wall-hung toilet and a black and white color scheme.
Master bath with reflected skylight
The powder room ceilings are designed to resemble abstract cloud formations. Beautiful wood joinery provides ample storage.
Master Bath with a View
In addition to a playroom, the children share a bathroom. “In a kids’ bathroom, it’s nice to have a little bit more fun,” Miller says. “The penny tiles are really nice because they are really inexpensive and have a nice blue delicateness to them.” A neutral palette of whites and grays is used throughout the rest of the space to make the blue penny tiles stand out. Footstools are nestled underneath the cabinets so the kids can access the sink easily.
Custom Guest Bath Vanity
Master bath with reflected skylight
Powder room with borrowed light from glass ceiling over hung wall sink
Master ensuite with sliding mirror panels and view to green roof at tub
Bathroom with borrowed light and view across a double height volume
Bathroom
Master Bathroom