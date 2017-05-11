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All Photos/bath/toilets : one piece/floors : terrazzo

Bathroom One Piece Toilets Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The powder room is now situated near the entrance. It is clad in panels made of lab-grade, chemical- and water-resistant material.
Bathroom
Guest bathroom detail with terrazzo, dark grey tiles, and brass accents
A partition wall separates the master bathroom from the bedroom.