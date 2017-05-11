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All Photos/bath/toilets : one piece/floors : slate

Bathroom One Piece Toilets Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The primary bathroom was expanded and relocated where a closet used to be. A high window brings in northern light, and new shelving provides additional storage.
The full bathroom offers enough space and storage, with a porthole window above the loo.
The couple used Phoenix tapware, tiles and marble benchtops in the wet areas of all the bathrooms.
Gray plaster was used for the walls.
In the master bath, on the third floor, Greenguard-certified slate covers the walls and floor. An existing window was transitioned into a doorway. “I thought that’d be weird, a door in the shower,” David recalls. “But Alysia said it would make that particular terrace all the more private if we have to get to it through our shower!”