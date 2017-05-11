Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/toilets : one piece/floors : painted wood

Bathroom One Piece Toilets Painted Wood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

While using the washbasin, the owner can enjoy outdoor views. "The 'rarefacted' wooden wall generates a light visual relationship between bedroom and bathroom spaces," says Cisi.
Cheerful, upbeat colors have been chosen for the kids’ bedroom and bathroom.