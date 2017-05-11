Bathroom One Piece Toilets Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

All Photos/bath/toilets : one piece/floors : medium hardwood

In the bathroom, generous windows and skylights create the illusion of an outdoor shower.
Adding life but not clutter, Jacqueline has adorned the RV with lots of greenery; a papaya-print shower curtain echoes the tiny home’s plant life. A woven trash can and wood shelving give the room a chic, organic touch.
The trailer is hooked up to running water, however it features a waterless composting toilet from Separett. In the winter, there is on-demand hot water for luxurious bathing. The deep, repurposed stock tank tub is one of the couple's favorite things about the renovation.
A freestanding bath lies underneath skylights in the master bathroom.
Caroline Place is a minimalist home located in London, United Kingdom, designed by Groupwork + Amin Taha. Surrounded on three sides by eight and nine story mansion blocks shielding it from the heavy traffic on Bayswater Road and tourism on Queensway, Caroline Place is a quiet enclave of late 1950’s terraces north of Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens. Built with a Modern Northern European sensibility of sharp brick lines and crisp mortar joints layered with softer timber detailing, their interior layouts remained firmly rooted in an earlier English Edwardian tradition.
A yellow glass panel divides the shower from the toilet and the bidet.
