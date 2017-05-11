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All Photos/bath/toilets : one piece/floors : concrete

Bathroom One Piece Toilets Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Freijó wood cabinetry topped with large-format terracotta-colored ceramic tile from Portobello America in one of the bathrooms. The concrete sink is from <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Konkrë Living Design.</span>
Wood shelves lend a warm note in the otherwise all-white bathroom.
The small bathroom inside the shipping container at the entrance. The inside walls have been painted white to create a sleek, minimal appearance.
Concrete stretches across the bathroom floor into the shower, where a floor-to-ceiling window frames the great outdoors. A simple palette of concrete, plywood, and keystone white mosaic tile gives the bathroom a clean look.
The master bathroom uses plastered shower walls and a large window to maintain a simple, direct rapport with the outdoors.
A bathroom tucked beneath the stairway has a cavernous quality. Everything—down to the toilet and Hansgrohe AXOR faucets—has the same charcoal shade.
Lovely woodworking even graces the bathroom.
This bathroom features Idro components—including a mineral green matte lacquered vanity unit with a 10-centimeter-thick London Grey Fenix NTM top. The dark wood Core wall bars are bedecked with Gym Space components in the matte Anthracite finish. A leather strap attaches the mirror to the wall bar system.
my dream bathroom
The architects outfitted the baths with smooth concrete floors, walls, ceilings—and a cantilevered vanity.
A peek into one of the bathrooms with an aspen slatted ceiling. The bathroom connects directly to the sauna.
A glass wall separates the toilet area and offsets an unfinished pine plywood wall in the bathroom.
Speckled blue floor-to-ceiling tiles line the spacious bathroom shower, which also includes polished concrete and richly textured wood ceilings.
The vanity and toilet are height-adjustable to accommodate a range of users.
Floral wallpaper adds extra flair to the home's small powder room.
Shower with shower glass and bench in guest bathroom.
Each bedroom comes with a private bathroom.
Continuous view from the bathroom
One of the home's three bathrooms.
The bathroom in guest room 6
An industrial-inspired bathroom has fixtures that look like sections of cut pipes.
The bathroom is sheathed in Dal Tile, with a Silestone countertop placed over an IKEA cabinet. The curb-less shower supports aging in place.
Gray was used as an accent color to give the interiors a cleaner, lighter look.
The bathroom is bright, clean and beautiful - everything you want a bathroom to be.
The huge skylight in the bathroom floods the space with light. It's great when planning what to wear while looking up at the morning sky for weather too.
The bathroom is located inside the duct-like cylinder of corrugated aluminum.
A "steklobloky" wall brightens the bathroom.
San Marco acrysil decora has been used on one side of the bathroom wall.
SOA Soler Orozco Arquitectos . Casa Molina
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
While using the washbasin, the owner can enjoy outdoor views. "The 'rarefacted' wooden wall generates a light visual relationship between bedroom and bathroom spaces," says Cisi.
The bathrooms are a break from the minimalist aesthetic of the living spaces, injecting color and interesting finishes that include the use of a dichroic glass shower divider.
The dichroic glass displays two different colors by undergoing a color change in certain lighting conditions. The concrete tiles reference the Brutalist building.
Simple subway tiles decorate the walls of the main floor bath. A seamless concrete floor leads to directly to the shower with full-height glazing.
Bathroom in 1920s style
The bathrooms feature simple white tiles with concrete floors, while pocket doors throughout the home are painted in primary colors to create a subtle pop of bright color.
A vintage Beni Ourain rug from Mehraban in London Angeles.
The oversized custom made concrete trough sink sits on a bronze base with a beautiful patina, industrial coper piping and taps. The mirror, which is suspended from the ceiling by braided leather straps, was manufactured by PSS Design Cult. An xl oval NativeStone bathtub.
The sink in the half bath was special-ordered from Home Depot and Pavonetti designed the base to give the basin a snug fit. He built it out of a steel rod and painted it with black shoe polish.
The master bath features wetsyle sinks, neolith basalt counters, leicht cabinets, a cementitous floor, and a teak shower platform and bench.
Simple brass screws affix the bathroom’s antibacterial copper cladding, reclaimed from a barn roof in Connecticut, to the walls. Bronze screen frames, salvaged from buildings on Shope’s Amenia property and then cut into small decorative strips, line the bathroom door frame.
Concrete floor is water resistant.
east bedroom looking into shared bath
A sculptural freestanding washbasin by Gessi is found in the first-floor powder room. The hex tiles are courtesy of Dear Human.
The master bathroom is framed by a glass and varnished steel doorway. Minimal white tiling and concrete floors allow both the original stone walls and graphic geometric glass openings to take center stage.