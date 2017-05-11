All Photos/bath/toilets : one piece/counters : wood

44 Bathroom One Piece Toilets Wood Counters Design Photos And Ideas

An elegant black-tiled bathroom with a skylight.
Dark green vinyl flooring by Colour Flooring covers a bathroom floor.
Bathroom
A simple, yet elegant vanity doubles as storage.
Evoke International Design prioritized views of the heavily wooded lot surrounding the Point Grey residence, shown especially on the upper floors. Nearly every room, including this wood bathroom, features large windows to drink in nature.
The bathroom, which features a penny-tile floor, is relatively large—and even holds a soaking tub.
Continuous view from the bathroom
In the bathroom, a Zyam tap by Aston Matthews is mounted on a Series 500 sink by Antonio Citterio for Pozzi-Ginori.
After: The bathroom and kitchen backsplash feature Merola white matte penny tiles purchased from The Home Depot.
The bathroom features clean, modern finishes.
An industrial-inspired bathroom has fixtures that look like sections of cut pipes.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Builder Luke Gilligan of Gilligan Development used reclaimed oak planks from a deconstructed barn to create this modern bathroom vanity’s rustic millwork. To achieve the rugged look, he sanded and wire-brushed the wood, then applied a clear stain. The sinks are from Duravit’s Vero line and the cabinet pulls are from Top Knobs.
Gray was used as an accent color to give the interiors a cleaner, lighter look.
Master Bathroom Detail
Master Bathroom Detail
Master Bathroom
Guest Bathroom
The bathroom sink is large, yet thin metal walls keep it unobtrusive.
The wardrobes, living room furniture and kitchen cabinetry were custom made according to the owners’ preferences.
A typical Milanese tile known as “cementine” is used for the floors of the kitchen, bathroom, and service areas to create a dialogue between contemporary and traditional elements.
Simple subway tiles decorate the walls of the main floor bath. A seamless concrete floor leads to directly to the shower with full-height glazing.
Bathroom in 1920s style
On the opposite end of the dining area is a spa-like bathroom with sliding arched doors, Moroccan tile trimming, a walk-in closet, toilet, rain shower, and a corner bathtub.
The bathroom is the only space that's separated by a wall.
Master ensuite with sliding mirror panels and view to green roof at tub
In the master bath, on the third floor, Greenguard-certified slate covers the walls and floor. An existing window was transitioned into a doorway. “I thought that’d be weird, a door in the shower,” David recalls. “But Alysia said it would make that particular terrace all the more private if we have to get to it through our shower!”
Concrete floor is water resistant.
Subway tile, another fixture of the urban landscape, envelops the bathroom.
Master

A comfortable bathroom is a key source of tranquility in your home. Whether sleek and minimal or bursting with colorful tiles, a curated modern bathroom impresses residents and guests alike. Find inspiration to create your own personal oasis with these projects featuring popular counter materials like marble, quartz, and wood; flooring options like ceramic, hardwood, and concrete; and a huge variety of sink, tub, and shower options.