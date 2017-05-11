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All Photos/bath/toilets : one piece/counters : laminate

Bathroom One Piece Toilets Laminate Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Concrete stretches across the bathroom floor into the shower, where a floor-to-ceiling window frames the great outdoors. A simple palette of concrete, plywood, and keystone white mosaic tile gives the bathroom a clean look.
The bathroom and the kitchen feature Glacier White Corian countertops.
A bathroom tucked beneath the stairway has a cavernous quality. Everything—down to the toilet and Hansgrohe AXOR faucets—has the same charcoal shade.
The powder room is now situated near the entrance. It is clad in panels made of lab-grade, chemical- and water-resistant material.
Both bathrooms include modern fixtures while retaining plywood cabinetry. A window extends above the vanity, framing an exterior view in lieu of a mirror.
White washed bathroom
Bathroom
The custom tile work in the shower.