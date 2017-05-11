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All Photos/bath/toilets : one piece/counters : granite

Bathroom One Piece Toilets Granite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The maroon-tiled, walk-in shower has two showerheads and is well lit by a skylight from above.
The primary bathroom was expanded and relocated where a closet used to be. A high window brings in northern light, and new shelving provides additional storage.
Both traditional and composting toilets are available to accommodate off-grid living.
A large window was added in the expanded master bathroom shower to maximize daylight. Doors in the master bedroom had to be relocated to coordinate with the new master bathroom layout. This was the only work undertaken in the bedrooms during the renovation.
In the bathroom, generous windows and skylights create the illusion of an outdoor shower.
One of the bathrooms.
Bedroom #1 Bathroom