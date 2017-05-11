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All Photos/bath/sinks : vessel/walls : subway tile

Bathroom Vessel Sinks Subway Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The multidisciplinary team at State of Kin, a Perth-based design studio, wanted to create a uniquely Australian home, one that incorporated a variety of both multicultural and local sources. The idea of such a mix, says director Ari Salomone, "is quite true to the Australian vernacular." <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">When choosing what shades would go into the home's color palette, the design team drew heavily on the Western Australian landscape. "We looked to the Pindan red dirt of the Northwest, the luminous white beaches, the dusty eucalyptus greens,
The tall black faucet was an Amazon find, and the ceramic vessel sink from Wayfair.
A rust-colored ceiling light syncs with the red accents elsewhere in the house.
The bespoke vanity is composed of reclaimed oak and topped with Caesarstone. The wall-mounted faucet is from Astra Walker’s Icon Tapware line in Urban Brass.
The floor tiles are from Popham Design in a custom palette, paired with handmade subway tile in an earthy, off-white color.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
A wall of black subway tile in this bathroom keeps the scheme consistent with the other one.
The bathroom—located upstairs—has been simply finished with white subway tiles. It’s open to the dividing stair to avoid the space feeling too enclosed.
guest bathroom with my favorite tile & custom vanity cabinets made by our friend
Simple bathroom and robes with white cupboards and tiling allow light to permeate through the internalised space
Like the rest of the home, the bathrooms have been completely remodeled and feature all-new fixtures and finishes. Wide subway tiles climb all the way up the wall in the shower.
In the bathroom, white tiles punctuate the largely black bathroom, a twist on the house's overall black-and-pine juxtaposition.
The stylish and cost-effective bathroom features a concrete countertop, subway tiling, and laurel plywood cabinetry.
The redesigned bedroom and ensuite bathroom.
Continuous view from the bathroom
In the bathroom, a Zyam tap by Aston Matthews is mounted on a Series 500 sink by Antonio Citterio for Pozzi-Ginori.
The countertops and interior cladding were created from reclaimed beams and siding from the original cabin.
SomerTile silk penny round mosaic floor tiles.
Davey McEathron Architecture installed slim windows to provide a light-filled, yet private, master bathroom in Chelsea House.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
In a bathroom, a credenza found on Etsy was topped with marble and converted to a vanity. Tulum tile from the Cement Tile Shop covers the floors while elongated subway tile, laid in a vertical grid, updates the walls. Schoolhouse Electric pendants complete the look.
Simple subway tiles decorate the walls of the main floor bath. A seamless concrete floor leads to directly to the shower with full-height glazing.
The ensuite bathroom in the master has a dual vanity and a vintage claw-foot tub installed in the open shower.
The toilet was fairly new, so they left it as it.
She used cedar planks from Lowe's and stained them to match the vanity and other wood elements in the room. “We sealed the cedar planks with tung oil, and after a year it's held up wonderfully against water seepage,” says Bertolini
She had a vessel sink and a Delta faucet in champagne bronze incorporated into the vintage dresser.
Australian studio Keen Architecture designed this large laundry room with minimalist grey walls, subway tiles splashback, built-in cabinetry and a large window that opens out to the garden, perfect for clothes in need of sun-drying.
White oak cabinetry was custom built and fabricated by FWD. Polished concrete floors and white tile compliment the warm wood tones.
An austere palette defines the master bathroom, with subway tiles from Classic Tile New York, matte-black fixtures by California Faucets, and black perforated-aluminum Branch sconces by RBW.
Subway tile, another fixture of the urban landscape, envelops the bathroom.
New cement tile from Mosaic del Sur, Hansgrohe fixtures, a shower plate from Bette, and Farrow & Ball’s Chappell Green paint round out the room.