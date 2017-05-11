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All Photos/bath/sinks : vessel/walls : porcelain tile

Bathroom Vessel Sinks Porcelain Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The wall of the master bathroom is tiled with Ming Green Marble Fan Tiles from Tera Nova, paired with tumbled limestone floor tiles from Tera Nova. A Michael Anastassiades Flos pendant light from Living Edge brightens the space. The bespoke vanity was designed by Carter Williamson and built by House by Hart Joinery. "Again, we used timber half-dowels to tie the look in with the kitchen," says Peake.
Despite facing the street, the master bathroom contains a delightful surprise: a private outdoor shower with a green wall.
The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
The color is repeated in the main floor’s guest bathroom, adding an unexpected twist to basic white tiles. “Everyone has black or white grout,” says Marc, “but red is different and goes with the ’60s theme of the house.”
A sliding pocket door opens to the bathroom, complete with a large glass shower.
Master Ensuite with Skylight
Family Bathroom with Freestanding Tub & Skylight
A new trough sink carved from Caesarstone is the same material showcased in the kitchen, and WOW Cottage tile clads the shower.
The grayscale tones of the bedroom extend into the adjacent bathroom to create a cohesive backdrop.
The floor and shower is covered in large-scale porcelain tiles by Floor Gres (Florim) from the Ecotech collection in the Ecodark color.
A Carrara marble counter lines the vanity, and a mirror stretches from wall to wall.
The floor, walls, and vanity in the master bathroom all sport the same porcelain tile for visual consistency, while textured porcelain tiles that look like wood distinguish the shower. A new skylight sheds light inside the internal room.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
To add balance and interest, the architect contrasted the texture of oak shelving with the sleek finish of glossy white tile in the bathroom.
"I optimized every inch of space in the bathroom," says Petillaut, who employed a black-and-white palette and geometric lines that make the room feel more voluminous.
Massive gray onyx-style porcelain tiles give the master bath a luxurious appearance. “The tiles for the bathroom and kitchen were so hard to get to the fifth floor with a tiny elevator,” notes the architect. “They were three meters by one-and-a-half meters, and getting them upstairs and cutting them on-site was really complicated.”
The bathroom was updated with retro-looking pink tiles, which were unconventionally paired with a red vanity and floors.
In the bathroom, plain white tiles line the walls and ceiling. The floors are natural stone and the fixtures are by VOLA. Lassen built the sink himself.
The en-suite bathroom features a palette of soft blues, grays, and whites. The geometric tiles are Deco Dusty Blu from the Spritz range by Perini.
Large-format porcelain tile wraps the bathroom.
The luxurious master bath features heated marble slab floors.
An elegant black-tiled bathroom with a skylight.
The updated master bath is flooded with natural light thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows and a skylight above. The surrounding trees provide users with privacy.
The powder room is a retreat from the main living areas. The firm set off the Victorian ash storage and mirror unit by surrounding it with black hexagon tile. A "sky tunnel" in the ceiling floods the room with natural light.
The owner sought an elegant toilet solution, so the team opted for a Cinderella incinerator toilet—a product Latimer refers to as the “Rolls Royce of non-flushable toilets.”
A peek inside the adjoining master bathroom decorated with Marrakesh Design wall tiles, air plants and exposed copper piping.
The colorful and playful material palette reflects the owner's personality and the beachside locale. The floor tiles are from Ann Sacks.
Heath Ceramics tiles in grapefruit pay homage to the original pink bathroom tile.
The master bath is fitted out with a custom double vanity by Elite Remodeling Concepts, LLC, a quartz countertop by Stone Design by Santos, wall-mounted faucets by Signature Hardware, and picket mosaic wall tile from Floor and Décor. The full-height window with a privacy curtain in the corner overlooks a succulent courtyard.
The second floor powder room reflects the glass bridge above.
Gregory Creek Residence - Powder Room
A look at the bright updated bathroom.
The ensuite bathroom located towards the front of the original dwelling’s footprint
The bathroom features light grey tiles, a shower, sink, and toilet.
The guest bathroom picks up on the pink lacquered them that runs throughout the apartment.
The guest bathroom sits hidden in a coral-colored arch volume off the kitchen.
Master ensuite with sliding mirror panels and view to green roof at tub
Bathroom