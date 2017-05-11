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All Photos/bath/sinks : vessel/walls : mosaic tile

Bathroom Vessel Sinks Mosaic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

A bathroom with a corner shower.
Bespoke mosaic tiles in several shades of matte and gloss pink, along with red Bisazza tiles, create a dramatic ombre effect in this bathroom. The light above the bath is a special-edition, red version of the 2LG Studio Capsule collection designed in collaboration with Cameron Design House, who noted that "pink and red aren't a traditional color combination, but they work really well here."
A peek inside the downstairs bathroom, which is covered in mosaic tiles that echo the microcement finish used throughout the home. “As it is a north-facing room, matte and gloss finishes have been employed to play with reflections from sunlight as it enters the space,” note the architects.
“This bathroom was inspired by ’70s cult horror film Suspiria by Dario Argento,” says Cluroe. “Film is always an influence on our work, and the use of color in that film is so dramatic in quite a camp way. We wanted to tap into that and see if we could go there.” The pink sink is by Kast, and the retro red taps are by Fantini.
The bathroom skylight was a part of the 1964 addition by Whitney Smith.
Light-colored Belgium stone tiles in the bathroom foster consistency in the interior palette.
The patterns on the walls symbolize video game pixelation to evoke a sense of virtual reality.
The wet bathroom, clad in Savoy penny tile by Ann Sacks, helped optimize the home’s petite footprint.
The master bath is a private retreat, complete with mosaic tiles, quartz countertops, and warm wood accents. The large soaking tub is an ideal location to enjoy the Midwestern views with the changing seasons.
Dotted mosaic tiles by Fornace Brioni have also been used for the daughter’s bathroom.
The ergonomic bath was intentionally designed with an outdoor shower to maximize square footage inside the silo house.
Copper, timber and marble accents add a luxurious touch to the bathrooms.
The simple bathroom was fitted with colored glass and black tiles, and accomodates a generous bathtub and shower.
Built-in shelves and an unframed mirror give the bathroom vanity a clean and streamlined look.
Inside a converted grain silo, a bathroom is wrapped in white penny tile. #penny #tile #bathroom
“The old living room and balcony on the sixth floor were transformed into the master bedroom with an en-suite open bathroom,” Hammer said. Flos lighting illuminates the space above the vanity.
The new master bathroom features matte-black quartz countertops, a Cube sink, and a Scala wall-mount faucet. A Hansgrohe showerhead is surrounded by bold Gelsomino glass mosaic tile.
Acid-etched frosted, barn style- sliding glass panel
Robertson--with the help of developers Katie Nichols and John Walker, who were heavily involved in the design process--finished the guest bathroom with Modwalls tiles and a sink they found on eBay. They used a piece of marine plywood, leftover from building the front-porch steps, to create a counter on which the sink could sit--and where the family can rest their toothbrushes. To the right of the sink is a Toto dual-flush toilet, which is great for conserving water but has proven problematic for toilet training, as American potty seats aren't designed to fit these Japanese basins.