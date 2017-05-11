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All Photos/bath/sinks : vessel/walls : ceramic tile

Bathroom Vessel Sinks Ceramic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Warwas designed the shower to be part of the room. "It’s not a massive bathroom, but it’s a good size,
Freijó wood cabinetry topped with large-format terracotta-colored ceramic tile from Portobello America in one of the bathrooms. The concrete sink is from <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Konkrë Living Design.</span>
Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
"Rio Belize
The main bathroom walls and shower are clad in tile, and illuminated with a clerestory window.
Walls are covered in Fireclay tile in Navy Blue. The vanity has a custom concrete basin by Newbold Stone Architectural Concrete and steel base from Metal Works Austin. The custom steel shelf and steel-edged mirror are paired with a perforated pendant by Allied Maker.
In the newly expanded bathroom, large panel tiles, custom cabinetry and a polished cement sink by Mallorcan company Huguet – a favorite of Aretio’s – exude a joyful contemporary Mediterranean feel.
Hexagonal penny tile ascends from floor to ceiling in the skylit primary bathroom.
The use of green mosaic tiles in the bathroom is a "polite homage" to the balcony's original green mosaic floor tiles.
The selection of pale wood for the bathroom vanity helps to maintain a light and airy quality for the space.
A neon green faucet pops against the softer-shaded tiles and cabinets.
The bathroom on the second level is outfitted with terrazzo tile flooring, ceramic mosaic tile on the walls, and a walnut vanity.
Spanish firm Gon Architects and designer Ana Torres renovated this 69-foot-long Madrid flat to include a yellow-tiled bathroom, salmon-hued bedroom reading nook, and bright-blue kitchen stand. The home’s colorful corners are tied together by white passages and subtle wood floors.
The multidisciplinary team at State of Kin, a Perth-based design studio, wanted to create a uniquely Australian home, one that incorporated a variety of both multicultural and local sources. The idea of such a mix, says director Ari Salomone, "is quite true to the Australian vernacular." <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">When choosing what shades would go into the home's color palette, the design team drew heavily on the Western Australian landscape. "We looked to the Pindan red dirt of the Northwest, the luminous white beaches, the dusty eucalyptus greens,
Yellow tiles add a fun pop of color in the bathroom.
The main bathroom, with a prominently placed soaking tub, is a restorative haven within the home. "My favorite part [of the home] is the bathtub, which has a clerestory window of the downtown skyline, and another window that looks out to see the Hollywood sign in the distance," shares Melanie. The luminous space features ceramic floor tile from Ceramic Technics in Ecco Mineral Stone 2.0, Wilsonart quartz counters in Rio Upano, and a white LED sconce by StudioM. The white oak vanity was custom designed by OPEN For Humans.
"Kasey and Nick brought their own voice through some of the specific interior finishes, such as the flooring in the mudroom and the wonderful wallpaper in the kids’ bathroom," explains Hutchison.
Cork flooring by Expanko runs from the bathroom to the hallway, mirroring the tones of the cedar ceilings. Heath Ceramics tile clads the vanity wall.
The guest bath features punchy Clé tile flooring and a mirror and sconce from Schoolhouse Electric.
One of the home's bathrooms features wallpaper from Etsy retailer AwallonDesign.
Practice good hygiene (and get a mini spa treatment in the process) with these luxurious liquid hand soaps.
Grey describes the patina process for the faucet and shower fixtures: “You get unfinished or un-lacquered brass, and then you boil vinegar and dip them in there. Then I put it in a bag with an egg and let it sit out for a couple of weeks. Then I opened it up, which was pretty disgusting, but it did the trick.”
The new bathroom has Cle tile and custom limestone sinks that Emily found in a chance search online. "Marblebasinhub.com. They have incredible, incredible sinks," she says.
Vertical windows flood the ensuite bathroom with natural light.
High-end materials make the bathroom design feel intentional and well thought out. Finishes and fixtures include an Abi brushed brass tap, a tile backsplash, a black timber vanity, a concrete sink, terrazzo floors, and a cement shower surround.
An Ashanti stool that was "a wedding gift from the designer’s family" rests beside a Wetstyle tub. Hanging above is a Crescent Light by Lee Broom.
Each cabin’s bathroom has a private toilet room, sink, and shower with a floor-to-ceiling window that can be opened while showering to let nature inside. “You can literally bathe in nature,” says designer Taylor Bode. A ladder leads to a loft with a skylight.
The downstairs bathroom features blue tiles. As the color orange is used on the main living floor, the color blue is found throughout the basement level. "It has something to do with the nearby bay and that by going down you are taking a journey under the water," explains Edgar.
A rust-colored ceiling light syncs with the red accents elsewhere in the house.
The bespoke vanity is composed of reclaimed oak and topped with Caesarstone. The wall-mounted faucet is from Astra Walker’s Icon Tapware line in Urban Brass.
The floor tiles are from Popham Design in a custom palette, paired with handmade subway tile in an earthy, off-white color.
Maziarski's advice for renovating your master bath? “While your sanctuary doesn’t need to mimic a Greek villa, take a moment to look at your space and identify a few things that can make it your own retreat,” he says.
The sink hardware is by Cal Faucets, and the sconces are by Triple Seven. “We selected materials with subdued tones that still maintained visual interest,” Maziarski says.
A homeowner’s love for Santorini, Greece, became the inspiration for her master bathroom’s tranquil upgrade.
The bathroom has a richly textured material palette, including a copper towel rack, natural stone basin, and white ceramic tiles. The painting reflected in the mirror depicts draumstafir, magical Nordic staves.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
The master bedroom has an ensuite, which was updated during the renovation. The pale green tiles are Dandelion by Swedish designers Claesson Koivisto Rune for Marrakech Design.
The home was designed with future accessibility in mind. The spacious shower has a grab rail, and the home is laid out over a single story for easy access.
A wall of black subway tile in this bathroom keeps the scheme consistent with the other one.
The small bathroom on the mezzanine uses the same material palette as the kitchen.
The plumbing fixtures and the dark ceramic tile reflect the black color of the cabinets. Round recessed handles are visually refined yet allow the panels on the vanity unit to be easily opened.
Simple bathroom and robes with white cupboards and tiling allow light to permeate through the internalised space
A peek inside the blue powder room, off to the side of the service area.
A look inside the black ensuite bathroom on the ground floor.
Ceramists at locally based Glost Studios created bathroom basins to match the custom color palette.
The upper-level bathroom has an indoor/outdoor feel. A pull-down shade provides privacy when needed.
Wei collected the tub and shower in one designated wet area wrapped in tile, then installed a custom vanity.
A custom-made, birch-and-steel frame cabinet with a marble top and ceramic vessel sink is accented by round mirrors.
The bathroom is finished with the same green tiles as used in the chimney well. Large-format tiles imitating terrazzo line the bathroom floor and shower walls, including the built-in bench.
A clerestory harnesses natural light for the bath.
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