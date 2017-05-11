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All Photos/bath/sinks : vessel/tubs : whirlpool

Bathroom Vessel Sinks Whirlpool Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

On the opposite end of the dining area is a spa-like bathroom with sliding arched doors, Moroccan tile trimming, a walk-in closet, toilet, rain shower, and a corner bathtub.
Concrete shower walls meets concrete tub surround meets concrete tile. Soaps by local Duross & Langel.
A jacuzzi bathtub that looks out fo views of the neighborhood.