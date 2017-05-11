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All Photos/bath/sinks : vessel/tubs : undermount

Bathroom Vessel Sinks Undermount Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

Family bathroom on the second floor
Bathroom
Hariri and her husband have separate bathrooms, each with their preferred. He preferred a shower, but Hariri wanted a tub.
One of the bathrooms.
Concrete shower walls meets concrete tub surround meets concrete tile. Soaps by local Duross & Langel.