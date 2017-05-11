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All Photos/bath/sinks : vessel/tubs : soaking

Bathroom Vessel Sinks Soaking Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

"Rio Belize
Ben Allen renovated this old Victorian in London using a rainbow of colored concrete. One of the new bathrooms is cast in mossy green with an arch motif that appears throughout the home.
Despite facing the street, the master bathroom contains a delightful surprise: a private outdoor shower with a green wall.
The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
The bathroom features timber cabinetry and a natural-stone floor, which echoes the material palette used throughout the rest of the home.
Another WarmlyYours mirror in the bathroom heats the home.
A soaking tub with a rain shower head provides a sense of luxury in the bathroom, where a concrete wall, flooring, and vanity counter offset a white oak vanity and more Douglas fir paneling. "Glass beads were added to the concrete before it was poured," Kevin tells us. "This lightens the weight of the concrete by 37% and adds R-value."
The en suite bathroom features a soaking tub and large windows overlooking the marshy waters.
Architect Charlie Lazor designed this peaceful, lakeside prefab in Ontario, Canada, with a Japanese-style bathroom clad in richly stained teak with a matching tub and sink by Bath in Wood.
"The shower room in the main bathroom is covered completely in gray limestone to allow for a sauna/steam room and also provides a neutral palette for optimum relaxation,” says the firm. “The material disappears when the steam shower gets going!”
The custom cabinetry in the bathroom was also fabricated by John Deitrich at Plum Projects, and the backsplash is limestone.
The new bathroom has Cle tile and custom limestone sinks that Emily found in a chance search online. "Marblebasinhub.com. They have incredible, incredible sinks," she says.
The grayscale tones of the bedroom extend into the adjacent bathroom to create a cohesive backdrop.
“The screening and this outdoor area off the en suite allowed them a garden at roof level—the green wall was the clients’ idea!” says Litera. “It creates a beautiful buffer between the real world and their sanctuary.”
The custom-designed vanity is composed of powder-coated aluminum and Douglas fir. "We are makers at heart and cherish the opportunities to create objects that straddle the line between furniture, fixture, and architecture," says Hazelbaker. "Bespoke and handcrafted details are important to the ethos of our practice."
The medicine chest is from Roburn and trimmed out with Douglas fir, similar to the pocket door and window casing. The fixtures are Jason Wu for Brizo, and join a Duravit sink and a wall-mounted toilet by Toto.
"Similar to the rest of the home, we wanted to keep the space minimal and austere in design, yet highly functional," says Hazelbaker. "With the additional square footage gained from the closets, our intention was to allow that additional space to stay ‘empty.’"
The bathroom was updated with retro-looking pink tiles, which were unconventionally paired with a red vanity and floors.
The soaking tub is fashioned from the same Elba Dolomite as the vanity for continuity.
Limestone floor tiles sync with a vanity counter formed in Elba Dolomite, complete with integrated sinks of the same material. Thassos Marble Kit Kat Tiles cover the wall. The mirror is a Robson Rak-designed mirror cabinet painted in Dulux Natural White.
Large-format porcelain tile wraps the bathroom.
Another one of the home's five bathrooms. Horizontal windows brighten the room from above.
Rugged concrete stone by Caesarstone forms the bathroom counter and sinks, and hovers over the soaking tub.
Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
"A lot of the interiors included natural stone—completely unpolished and unsealed that we really wanted rough and exposed," says the firm. "Because the house is so minimal and clean, we wanted to create contrast within it. Unsealed travertine is so much more beautiful and natural than when it’s completely machined over."
Featuring lush greenery, an indoor fireplace, and a spacious soaking tub, the renovated silo is a spa-like oasis.
The serene master bath has dual sinks, a Japanese soaking tub, and a steam shower.
The master bath features marble throughout, including a deep marble soaking tub.
In the master bathroom, water from the shower drains straight through the wooden floor slats.
An engineered quartz counter tops a custom walnut vanity.
The patterns on the walls symbolize video game pixelation to evoke a sense of virtual reality.
A freestanding tub, placed near a window, enjoys a green view as well as privacy.
The master bathroom features an American Standard soaking tub with a Brizo tub filler, along with Kohler vessel sinks and Brizo faucets.
One of the home's three bathrooms.
"Great hotels have stories that go beyond providing a bed for the night—they offer moments of discovery, unexpected adventures, encounters to be savored and retold," says The Calile Hotel, and we wholeheartedly agree. Careful consideration has been put into every detail of this pastel-hued oasis in the middle of Brisbane. Allow your mind to wander as you relax by the pool, lounge at the hotel bar, or simply enjoy the impeccably-designed interior spaces.
The trailer is hooked up to running water, however it features a waterless composting toilet from Separett. In the winter, there is on-demand hot water for luxurious bathing. The deep, repurposed stock tank tub is one of the couple's favorite things about the renovation.
A guest room bathroom.
The home's bathroom, at the center of the paneled “box” is a soft, private, and relaxing respite.
The ensuite master bath features a freestanding tub, and more floor-to-ceiling glazing affords lush views across the gardens.
The shower is by Astra Walker.
The master bath features a double shower and a sunken marble bathtub that overlook views of a glass-walled winter garden.
A bathroom is the only enclosed space on the upper level.
In the guest bathroom, a steam room shower portal is finished with marble slabs, while birch plywood clads the dry zone.
The warm-colored vintage teak sideboards and towel racks contrast the cool, dark bathroom walls beautifully.
The warm aesthetic from the wooden surfaces continue into the bathroom.
The bathroom fixtures include Waterworks, Duravit, Kohler, and Geberit.
Next to the kitchen is a discreet toilet, and next to that, a door that leads down to a basement that was converted into a utility area with a worktop and Corian sink.
A typical Milanese tile known as “cementine” is used for the floors of the kitchen, bathroom, and service areas to create a dialogue between contemporary and traditional elements.
Dotted mosaic tiles by Fornace Brioni have also been used for the daughter’s bathroom.
One of the bathrooms.
The Japanese-style bathroom, which is clad in teak, features a matching tub and sink by Bath in Wood.
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