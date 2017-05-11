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All Photos/bath/sinks : vessel/tubs : drop in

Bathroom Vessel Sinks Drop In Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

"Rio Belize
Hexagonal penny tile ascends from floor to ceiling in the skylit primary bathroom.
“In Spain, there’s the inheritance of the bourgeois [floor plan] that has shrunk over time,” says Luzárraga. “Usually, the toilets have the worst places in the house: they’re not ventilated or illuminated naturally. We think this also has to do with a Catholic culture where flesh is sin. We wanted to turn this around and play with the concept of intimacy. It gives you a lot of pleasure to take a bath, so don’t we do it close to the window with light and air?”
Ben Allen renovated this old Victorian in London using a rainbow of colored concrete. One of the new bathrooms is cast in mossy green with an arch motif that appears throughout the home.
The bathroom—located upstairs—has been simply finished with white subway tiles. It’s open to the dividing stair to avoid the space feeling too enclosed.
Here, Gym Space is combined with Scavolini’s Aquo bathroom line. The dark wood wall bars (in the Core colorway) are fitted with various equipment—such as a lamp and containers in a matte Anthracite finish. Additional exercise accessories include an eco-leather bench and a matte black structure and traction bar.
A clerestory harnesses natural light for the bath.
Petillault finished the bath with gray slate and white marble.
Large-format porcelain tile wraps the bathroom.
Stone tile and wood accents in the bathroom.
Brilliant blue tile from Classic Ceramics cascades down the wall, wraps the tub, and covers the floor in the kids' bath.
The master bath features a double shower and a sunken marble bathtub that overlook views of a glass-walled winter garden.
Oak cabinetry topped with marble continues the kitchen's themes in a bathroom.
In a bathroom, charcoal walls echo the darker finish of the prefabricated panels elsewhere, and a skylight makes the small space feel bigger.
The simple bathroom was fitted with colored glass and black tiles, and accomodates a generous bathtub and shower.
She used cedar planks from Lowe's and stained them to match the vanity and other wood elements in the room. “We sealed the cedar planks with tung oil, and after a year it's held up wonderfully against water seepage,” says Bertolini
An Envy II Wall-Faced Suite toilet by Parisi sits in the home’s sole bathroom and Caroma’s Starlett 1850 Island Bath was installed next to the window.
The new master bathroom features matte-black quartz countertops, a Cube sink, and a Scala wall-mount faucet. A Hansgrohe showerhead is surrounded by bold Gelsomino glass mosaic tile.
Acid-etched frosted, barn style- sliding glass panel
Pepa gets a better view of what Gorman is explaining in the girls’ bathroom from her stump stool.
The residents, who previously lived in Japan, asked that the bathroom be modeled after a Japanese-style bathhouse. Wood-effect porcelain tiles from Ariostea line the shower and tub area.
The master bathroom is one of few spaces that lacks windows, but it opens onto the brilliantly daylit master bedroom.