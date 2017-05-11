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All Photos/bath/sinks : vessel/sinks : wall mount

Bathroom Vessel Sinks Wall Mount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Kenter Powder Room
A bathroom with a corner shower.
The large bathroom features an open shower, a large window, and a combustion toilet.
Grey describes the patina process for the faucet and shower fixtures: “You get unfinished or un-lacquered brass, and then you boil vinegar and dip them in there. Then I put it in a bag with an egg and let it sit out for a couple of weeks. Then I opened it up, which was pretty disgusting, but it did the trick.”
Both traditional and composting toilets are available to accommodate off-grid living.
At the rear of the home, the bathroom offers a 42-inch-wide shower, as well as a central vanity and toilet.
The designers specified Nero Marquina tile in a 2"x12" honed finish to cover the bathroom floor "for a dramatic yet seamless look in the large master bathroom."
Sommer and Costello combined Derengge Two-Handle Faucets in matte black with the Lucent Light Shop Vortice Sconce over CB2 mirrors.
Evoke International Design prioritized views of the heavily wooded lot surrounding the Point Grey residence, shown especially on the upper floors. Nearly every room, including this wood bathroom, features large windows to drink in nature.
An iron-and-glass bulkhead defines the main shower area.
The redesigned bedroom and ensuite bathroom.
A simple bathroom vanity.
The updated hallway bathroom has a lot more personality with a Rejuvenation sink, a Wayfair faucet, and playful floor tile from a local tile shop. For a pop of color, the ceiling was painted Pink Ground by Farrow & Ball.
The new master bathroom was expanded. The maroon sink was moved to a new location and has a more sculptural feel.
The powder room is a retreat from the main living areas. The firm set off the Victorian ash storage and mirror unit by surrounding it with black hexagon tile. A "sky tunnel" in the ceiling floods the room with natural light.
In the bathroom, a Zyam tap by Aston Matthews is mounted on a Series 500 sink by Antonio Citterio for Pozzi-Ginori.
The trailer is hooked up to running water, however it features a waterless composting toilet from Separett. In the winter, there is on-demand hot water for luxurious bathing. The deep, repurposed stock tank tub is one of the couple's favorite things about the renovation.
Bathed in Light To help disperse light in the newly opened-up interior, the designers clad the roof over the guest bathroom with Danpalon, a translucent polycarbonate that brings in lots of softened natural light. The walls and door are frosted glass. Says Kyprianou: “You can’t see much through the glass—just silhouettes—so our guests don’t mind!” danpalon.com.au Hung Up With the budget running out toward the end of the project, Kyprianou wanted to avoid forking out for a custom-designed walk-in closet in the master bedroom. So he conceived of a simple and cheap storage solution: drilling holes through the wooden roof trusses and feeding inexpensive aluminum closet rods through. junolightinggroup.com
The bathrooms are finished with cementitious resin and Wet System wallpaper.
Similar in structure to the freestanding cabinet unit, but with exposed storage shelves rather than closed-door cupboards, the console vanity creates a light and elegant look.
The light, clean profile of the vanity gives the bathroom a sense of spaciousness and modernity.
The double vanity in the master bath has a concrete trough sink with a wood slab counter.
Sage-colored clay tiles line the shower stall in the master bath.
The bathroom integrates a sense of the outdoors.
A jacuzzi bathtub that looks out fo views of the neighborhood.
A vintage Beni Ourain rug from Mehraban in London Angeles.
The oversized custom made concrete trough sink sits on a bronze base with a beautiful patina, industrial coper piping and taps. The mirror, which is suspended from the ceiling by braided leather straps, was manufactured by PSS Design Cult. An xl oval NativeStone bathtub.
Robertson--with the help of developers Katie Nichols and John Walker, who were heavily involved in the design process--finished the guest bathroom with Modwalls tiles and a sink they found on eBay. They used a piece of marine plywood, leftover from building the front-porch steps, to create a counter on which the sink could sit--and where the family can rest their toothbrushes. To the right of the sink is a Toto dual-flush toilet, which is great for conserving water but has proven problematic for toilet training, as American potty seats aren't designed to fit these Japanese basins.
Rich Veracruz marble lines one wall of the bathroom, black-and-white tiles of various sizes clad another.
Everleigh Room