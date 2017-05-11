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All Photos/bath/sinks : vessel/sinks : drop in

Bathroom Vessel Sinks Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The mezzanine can easily be transformed into a guest room thanks to the sofa bed and the small adjoining bathroom.
Clean lines and an airy palette continue in the bathroom.
The owner sought an elegant toilet solution, so the team opted for a Cinderella incinerator toilet—a product Latimer refers to as the “Rolls Royce of non-flushable toilets.”
A look at the simple, modern bathroom with a monolithic sink.
In the master bath, a geometric mirror hangs from the ceiling above, providing continuous views to the hills and sky beyond.
A large, wood framed skylight fills the master bath with daylight. A Frank Lloyd Wright inspired shower curtain accents the remodeled bath.
In the bathroom, a compact Lillången sink from IKEA offers a narrow profile for the tight space, yet is deep enough to accommodate hanging storage trays for toiletrie. The toilet is by Fresca and the subway tile is from Mosa.
By the entrance to the master suite, a mirror sits on a table of Ovchinnikov’s design.