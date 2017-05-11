Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/sinks : vessel/showers : enclosed

Bathroom Vessel Sinks Enclosed Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The selection of pale wood for the bathroom vanity helps to maintain a light and airy quality for the space.
A bathroom with a corner shower.
The timber joinery in the bathroom conceals storage that allows the family home to remain uncluttered. The large windows frame green views that belie the urban context and complement the refined material palette.
Spanish firm Gon Architects and designer Ana Torres renovated this 69-foot-long Madrid flat to include a yellow-tiled bathroom, salmon-hued bedroom reading nook, and bright-blue kitchen stand. The home’s colorful corners are tied together by white passages and subtle wood floors.
The shower has concrete tile from Zia Tile which was painstakingly cut to follow the angle of the ceiling. The exterior wood screen provides privacy over the windows while allowing light in.
Since the couple think of the addition as an “extrusion,” they “carried that theme to the rest of the house with the vertical fixtures on the stair and the vertical slats in the bathroom vanity,” says Jason. The marble sink basins are from Stone Forest. The custom shape of the mirror swirls around lights from Rich Willing and Brilliant. Faucets from Rejuvenation are mounted on white oak backplates inset into the slats.
"Kasey and Nick brought their own voice through some of the specific interior finishes, such as the flooring in the mudroom and the wonderful wallpaper in the kids’ bathroom," explains Hutchison.
The en suite bathroom features a soaking tub and large windows overlooking the marshy waters.
The new en suite bath features two-tone, gray-and-white tiles to match the two-tone paintwork in the original house and the two-tone plasterboard on the extension. Metal detailing wraps around the arched mirror above the timber vanity.
The new bathroom has Cle tile and custom limestone sinks that Emily found in a chance search online. "Marblebasinhub.com. They have incredible, incredible sinks," she says.
The principal bathroom features weathered solid brass tapware, sinks, fixtures, and fittings. The patterned solid brass screen in the bathroom is the same as one made for the front door. It weighs a hefty 551 pounds, and the pattern has been laser water jet cut. “Our client loved a pattern she had in a photo, and we were able to reproduce it and have it scaled, and custom made into these two screens,” says architect Tony Vella.
A skylight in the large, fully functional bathroom ushers in natural light.
There are 1.5 bathrooms in the home, and the upstairs en-suite bath has the shower. "Although very well equipped with solar energy, you must manage energy according to the power of the sun," says Dignard. "In winter, taking six showers one after the other is not so much 'smart energy.'"
A Carrara marble counter lines the vanity, and a mirror stretches from wall to wall.
A rust-colored ceiling light syncs with the red accents elsewhere in the house.
The bespoke vanity is composed of reclaimed oak and topped with Caesarstone. The wall-mounted faucet is from Astra Walker’s Icon Tapware line in Urban Brass.
The floor tiles are from Popham Design in a custom palette, paired with handmade subway tile in an earthy, off-white color.
To create interest and a note of brilliance, Parsonson sided the shower walls with red Invibe panel board.
A wardrobe is nestled at the top of the stairs.
The floor, walls, and vanity in the master bathroom all sport the same porcelain tile for visual consistency, while textured porcelain tiles that look like wood distinguish the shower. A new skylight sheds light inside the internal room.
The standard Living Vehicle models come with an all-porcelain, foot-flush toilet. Customers can also upgrade to an electric toilet with a bidet or a composting toilet.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
The raw pine that wraps around the vanity, walls, flooring and ceiling in the bath lends texture and warmth.
An existing bedroom was sacrificed to make room for a first-floor bathroom, which is fitted with a large skylight. The herringbone wall tiles are from Topps Tiles.
The bathroom was updated with retro-looking pink tiles, which were unconventionally paired with a red vanity and floors.
Blonde wood wall bars are complimented by bathroom fittings from Scavolini’s Lagu line, including mustard yellow matte lacquered vanity units. The towel rail above the vanity sports a Gym Space storage shelf.
A look inside the black ensuite bathroom on the ground floor.
The vanities and bathroom walls are made from locally sourced travertine slabs.
A peek inside a light-filled bathroom with cabinetry made of Australian blackbutt timber veneer. “Given that they’re rentals, durability and minimal maintenance were a big priority,” say the architects.
The bathroom skylight was a part of the 1964 addition by Whitney Smith.
In the bathroom, white tiles punctuate the largely black bathroom, a twist on the house's overall black-and-pine juxtaposition.
The designers specified Nero Marquina tile in a 2"x12" honed finish to cover the bathroom floor "for a dramatic yet seamless look in the large master bathroom."
Sommer and Costello combined Derengge Two-Handle Faucets in matte black with the Lucent Light Shop Vortice Sconce over CB2 mirrors.
"We updated each of the guest bedrooms and full guest bathroom with whimsical tile and statement finishes," says the firm. The designers used a graphic patterned Merola tile on the floor, pairing it with a black vanity from IKEA and a CB2 Infinity Mirror. The light fixture is the Trent Austin Alguno 2-Light Vanity Light.
A peek inside one of two bathrooms in the house.
Another one of the home's five bathrooms. Horizontal windows brighten the room from above.
White finishes meet light wood in the stylish bathrooms.
Brilliant blue tile from Classic Ceramics cascades down the wall, wraps the tub, and covers the floor in the kids' bath.
In the master suite bathroom, floor-to-ceiling glass connects the shower to a private side yard.
Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
Curved nuances even extend to the shower in the sleek, black-tiled bathroom.
The serene master bath has dual sinks, a Japanese soaking tub, and a steam shower.
An elegant black-tiled bathroom with a skylight.
Green linoleum countertops and black cabinets reappear in the bathroom. A south-facing window draws in plenty of natural light. Even the cabinetry and plumbing fixtures were built in the workshop.
The renovation added a spacious master bathroom with high-end finishes, a dual vanity, and a large walk-in shower.
Bold, whimsical wallpaper covers the "Exotic Birds" bathroom.
The terrazzo flooring continues in the three bathrooms.
The home includes four full baths.
The suburban home sticks to a neutral, soothing color palette, but experiments with prints and textures.
The updated master bath is flooded with natural light thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows and a skylight above. The surrounding trees provide users with privacy.
The redesigned bedroom and ensuite bathroom.
The master bathroom features an American Standard soaking tub with a Brizo tub filler, along with Kohler vessel sinks and Brizo faucets.
The interiors were mostly designed by noa* network of architecture and constructed by local firm Tischlerei Rier.
The bathroom in guest room 3
123