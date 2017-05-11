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All Photos/bath/sinks : vessel/lighting : recessed

Bathroom Vessel Sinks Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
The multidisciplinary team at State of Kin, a Perth-based design studio, wanted to create a uniquely Australian home, one that incorporated a variety of both multicultural and local sources. The idea of such a mix, says director Ari Salomone, "is quite true to the Australian vernacular." <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">When choosing what shades would go into the home's color palette, the design team drew heavily on the Western Australian landscape. "We looked to the Pindan red dirt of the Northwest, the luminous white beaches, the dusty eucalyptus greens,
Family bathroom on the second floor
Both bathrooms are downstairs, leaving the upper level completely open with the feeling of a summer camp mess hall.
To create a more open entrance in the master bathroom, the existing shower was removed and replaced with a custom vanity made out of reclaimed wood and industrial steel legs. The mirror above was also framed in reclaimed wood. The shower was relocated and tiled in a neutral glass mosaic blend to bring more light into the interior.
Vertical windows flood the ensuite bathroom with natural light.
At the rear of the home, the bathroom offers a 42-inch-wide shower, as well as a central vanity and toilet.
The grayscale tones of the bedroom extend into the adjacent bathroom to create a cohesive backdrop.
The warm and luxurious bathroom features a Toto washlet with water jets and a heated toilet seat. The large shower with timber floor slats faces a view of the garden.
There are 1.5 bathrooms in the home, and the upstairs en-suite bath has the shower. "Although very well equipped with solar energy, you must manage energy according to the power of the sun," says Dignard. "In winter, taking six showers one after the other is not so much 'smart energy.'"
Each cabin’s bathroom has a private toilet room, sink, and shower with a floor-to-ceiling window that can be opened while showering to let nature inside. “You can literally bathe in nature,” says designer Taylor Bode. A ladder leads to a loft with a skylight.
The large master bathroom on the first floor of the main house features a freestanding tub with ocean and forest views.
The downstairs bathroom features blue tiles. As the color orange is used on the main living floor, the color blue is found throughout the basement level. "It has something to do with the nearby bay and that by going down you are taking a journey under the water," explains Edgar.
A rust-colored ceiling light syncs with the red accents elsewhere in the house.
The bespoke vanity is composed of reclaimed oak and topped with Caesarstone. The wall-mounted faucet is from Astra Walker’s Icon Tapware line in Urban Brass.
The floor tiles are from Popham Design in a custom palette, paired with handmade subway tile in an earthy, off-white color.
The bathroom and the kitchen feature Glacier White Corian countertops.
The bathroom walls are clad in whitewashed cedar.
The floor, walls, and vanity in the master bathroom all sport the same porcelain tile for visual consistency, while textured porcelain tiles that look like wood distinguish the shower. A new skylight sheds light inside the internal room.
The standard Living Vehicle models come with an all-porcelain, foot-flush toilet. Customers can also upgrade to an electric toilet with a bidet or a composting toilet.
The bathroom is directly opposite of the entrance.
The master bedroom has an ensuite, which was updated during the renovation. The pale green tiles are Dandelion by Swedish designers Claesson Koivisto Rune for Marrakech Design.
The home was designed with future accessibility in mind. The spacious shower has a grab rail, and the home is laid out over a single story for easy access.
The custom bathroom sink is cast from concrete, echoing the use of concrete on the countertops in the kitchen and living area.
The small bathroom on the mezzanine uses the same material palette as the kitchen.
The plumbing fixtures and the dark ceramic tile reflect the black color of the cabinets. Round recessed handles are visually refined yet allow the panels on the vanity unit to be easily opened.
The mezzanine can easily be transformed into a guest room thanks to the sofa bed and the small adjoining bathroom.
Massive gray onyx-style porcelain tiles give the master bath a luxurious appearance. “The tiles for the bathroom and kitchen were so hard to get to the fifth floor with a tiny elevator,” notes the architect. “They were three meters by one-and-a-half meters, and getting them upstairs and cutting them on-site was really complicated.”
Here, Gym Space is combined with Scavolini’s Aquo bathroom line. The dark wood wall bars (in the Core colorway) are fitted with various equipment—such as a lamp and containers in a matte Anthracite finish. Additional exercise accessories include an eco-leather bench and a matte black structure and traction bar.
Another one of the home's five bathrooms. Horizontal windows brighten the room from above.
An expansive picture window ushers ample natural light and fresh air into the master bath.
In the bathroom, generous windows and skylights create the illusion of an outdoor shower.
The luxurious master bath features heated marble slab floors.
The upper floor has a smaller footprint than the lower floor. This created an opportunity to remove the ceiling in the shower to let the owners bathe outdoors in privacy.
SECOND FLOOR - MASTER BATHROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha
Stone tile and wood accents in the bathroom.
Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
The serene master bath has dual sinks, a Japanese soaking tub, and a steam shower.
The renovation added a spacious master bathroom with high-end finishes, a dual vanity, and a large walk-in shower.
The master bath features marble throughout, including a deep marble soaking tub.
A view of the master bath.
In the master bathroom, water from the shower drains straight through the wooden floor slats.
The terrazzo flooring continues in the three bathrooms.
Evoke International Design prioritized views of the heavily wooded lot surrounding the Point Grey residence, shown especially on the upper floors. Nearly every room, including this wood bathroom, features large windows to drink in nature.
The home includes four full baths.
A look at the bathroom sandwiched between the sauna and gym.
The master bath, featuring a freestanding bathtub and stellar views.
The designers rebuilt the vanity with MAXI Film birch plywood in black, and a Caesarstone raw concrete composite stone counter.
The bathroom in the basement.
Abareda used traditional and local materials to update the interiors while respecting the building’s original character.
The patterns on the walls symbolize video game pixelation to evoke a sense of virtual reality.
A freestanding tub, placed near a window, enjoys a green view as well as privacy.
The bathroom in guest room 7
A guest room bathroom.
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