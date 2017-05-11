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All Photos/bath/sinks : vessel/floors : travertine

Bathroom Vessel Sinks Travertine Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
"A lot of the interiors included natural stone—completely unpolished and unsealed that we really wanted rough and exposed," says the firm. "Because the house is so minimal and clean, we wanted to create contrast within it. Unsealed travertine is so much more beautiful and natural than when it’s completely machined over."
The serene master bath has dual sinks, a Japanese soaking tub, and a steam shower.