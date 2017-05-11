Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/sinks : vessel/floors : slate

Bathroom Vessel Sinks Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the bathroom, plain white tiles line the walls and ceiling. The floors are natural stone and the fixtures are by VOLA. Lassen built the sink himself.
Petillault finished the bath with gray slate and white marble.
Stone tile and wood accents in the bathroom.
The guest bathroom features a full-height window with immersive canopy views.
The redesigned bedroom and ensuite bathroom.
A freestanding tub, placed near a window, enjoys a green view as well as privacy.
A Posh Solus freestanding bath anchors the bathroom.
Wooden surfaces give the bathroom and sauna a warm, spa-like feel. A fully glazed wall connects the sauna to the great outdoors.
In the master bathroom, dark stone differentiates the space from the rest of the bright interiors. All bathrooms include electric underfloor heating.
The shower is by Astra Walker.
The guest bathroom features a Gala pendant designed by Rich Brilliant Willing.
Among modern bathroom vanities, vessel sinks are all the rage due to their simple yet functional design. This sleek white porcelain vessel fits perfectly into this gorgeous tropical bathroom.
The glass dividers in the bathroom are hand-crafted by Ukrainian craftsmen.
The studio uses recycled water for all purposes.
Gray plaster was used for the walls.
The bathroom integrates a sense of the outdoors.
In the master bath, on the third floor, Greenguard-certified slate covers the walls and floor. An existing window was transitioned into a doorway. “I thought that’d be weird, a door in the shower,” David recalls. “But Alysia said it would make that particular terrace all the more private if we have to get to it through our shower!”