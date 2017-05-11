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All Photos/bath/sinks : vessel/floors : porcelain tile

Bathroom Vessel Sinks Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Despite facing the street, the master bathroom contains a delightful surprise: a private outdoor shower with a green wall.
The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
The color is repeated in the main floor’s guest bathroom, adding an unexpected twist to basic white tiles. “Everyone has black or white grout,” says Marc, “but red is different and goes with the ’60s theme of the house.”
The shower has concrete tile from Zia Tile which was painstakingly cut to follow the angle of the ceiling. The exterior wood screen provides privacy over the windows while allowing light in.
The tall black faucet was an Amazon find, and the ceramic vessel sink from Wayfair.
Since the couple think of the addition as an “extrusion,” they “carried that theme to the rest of the house with the vertical fixtures on the stair and the vertical slats in the bathroom vanity,” says Jason. The marble sink basins are from Stone Forest. The custom shape of the mirror swirls around lights from Rich Willing and Brilliant. Faucets from Rejuvenation are mounted on white oak backplates inset into the slats.
Master Ensuite with Skylight
Family Bathroom with Freestanding Tub & Skylight
Vertical windows flood the ensuite bathroom with natural light.
The grayscale tones of the bedroom extend into the adjacent bathroom to create a cohesive backdrop.
“The screening and this outdoor area off the en suite allowed them a garden at roof level—the green wall was the clients’ idea!” says Litera. “It creates a beautiful buffer between the real world and their sanctuary.”
The floor and shower is covered in large-scale porcelain tiles by Floor Gres (Florim) from the Ecotech collection in the Ecodark color.
A Carrara marble counter lines the vanity, and a mirror stretches from wall to wall.
The large master bathroom on the first floor of the main house features a freestanding tub with ocean and forest views.
The floor, walls, and vanity in the master bathroom all sport the same porcelain tile for visual consistency, while textured porcelain tiles that look like wood distinguish the shower. A new skylight sheds light inside the internal room.
To add balance and interest, the architect contrasted the texture of oak shelving with the sleek finish of glossy white tile in the bathroom.
"I optimized every inch of space in the bathroom," says Petillaut, who employed a black-and-white palette and geometric lines that make the room feel more voluminous.
Massive gray onyx-style porcelain tiles give the master bath a luxurious appearance. “The tiles for the bathroom and kitchen were so hard to get to the fifth floor with a tiny elevator,” notes the architect. “They were three meters by one-and-a-half meters, and getting them upstairs and cutting them on-site was really complicated.”
Simple bathroom and robes with white cupboards and tiling allow light to permeate through the internalised space
In addition to a custom walnut vanity, the second bathroom also features a stand-alone shower finished in Italian tile.
Wei collected the tub and shower in one designated wet area wrapped in tile, then installed a custom vanity.
The en-suite bathroom features a palette of soft blues, grays, and whites. The geometric tiles are Deco Dusty Blu from the Spritz range by Perini.
The bathroom is finished with the same green tiles as used in the chimney well. Large-format tiles imitating terrazzo line the bathroom floor and shower walls, including the built-in bench.
In the bathroom, white tiles punctuate the largely black bathroom, a twist on the house's overall black-and-pine juxtaposition.
The minimalist bathroom features another walnut countertop. The Airstream’s curves and lack of straight walls presented a challenge for August, who built all of his own cabinetry.
Large-format porcelain tile wraps the bathroom.
"We updated each of the guest bedrooms and full guest bathroom with whimsical tile and statement finishes," says the firm. The designers used a graphic patterned Merola tile on the floor, pairing it with a black vanity from IKEA and a CB2 Infinity Mirror. The light fixture is the Trent Austin Alguno 2-Light Vanity Light.
In the bathroom, a wall-mounted vanity saves floor space, and charcoal penny tiles sync with the dark-hued trim found throughout the house.
An elegant black-tiled bathroom with a skylight.
An engineered quartz counter tops a custom walnut vanity.
Evoke International Design prioritized views of the heavily wooded lot surrounding the Point Grey residence, shown especially on the upper floors. Nearly every room, including this wood bathroom, features large windows to drink in nature.
The updated hallway bathroom has a lot more personality with a Rejuvenation sink, a Wayfair faucet, and playful floor tile from a local tile shop. For a pop of color, the ceiling was painted Pink Ground by Farrow & Ball.
The master bathroom features an American Standard soaking tub with a Brizo tub filler, along with Kohler vessel sinks and Brizo faucets.
The powder room is a retreat from the main living areas. The firm set off the Victorian ash storage and mirror unit by surrounding it with black hexagon tile. A "sky tunnel" in the ceiling floods the room with natural light.
In the bathroom, the clay plaster walls meld with high-gloss tile floors. A Bruma sink faucet descends dramatically from the ceiling.
The owner sought an elegant toilet solution, so the team opted for a Cinderella incinerator toilet—a product Latimer refers to as the “Rolls Royce of non-flushable toilets.”
A peek inside the adjoining master bathroom decorated with Marrakesh Design wall tiles, air plants and exposed copper piping.
Davey McEathron Architecture installed slim windows to provide a light-filled, yet private, master bathroom in Chelsea House.
Heath Ceramics tiles in grapefruit pay homage to the original pink bathroom tile.
The master bathroom has been expanded and features an indoor-outdoor shower space.
The master bath is outfitted with a Caesarstone "Snow" countertop and hoop pine plywood cabinetry.
Gregory Creek Residence - Powder Room
Next to the kitchen is a discreet toilet, and next to that, a door that leads down to a basement that was converted into a utility area with a worktop and Corian sink.
A deep vessel sink sits peacefully in this copper-hued bathroom.
Similar in structure to the freestanding cabinet unit, but with exposed storage shelves rather than closed-door cupboards, the console vanity creates a light and elegant look.
Guest Bathroom
Here is the main bathroom located at the rear of the original dwelling's footprint. This area boasts an acrylic render finish to the walls, as well as a vaulted skylight that has been carved within the original roof.
Monochromatic tones are juxtaposed with warm accents to create a palette that is both rich and contemporary.
The ensuite bathroom located towards the front of the original dwelling’s footprint
A strategically placed skylight bathes the shower area in natural light.
Caesarstone countertops (Ocean Foam) in the bathroom complement the tiled walls and flooring.
Handmade fish-scale tiles line the wall over the bath.
The main bathroom was remodeled and enlarged. Instead of chrome, Megan opted for hardware with a soft pewter finish.
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