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All Photos/bath/sinks : vessel/floors : painted wood

Bathroom Vessel Sinks Painted Wood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom—located upstairs—has been simply finished with white subway tiles. It’s open to the dividing stair to avoid the space feeling too enclosed.
The downstairs bathroom features a waterfall shower. A glass shower enclosure (not pictured) has also been installed.
An old brass jam pan has been repurposed into the bathroom sink, while the tap is a reclaimed French copper kettle.
Cheerful, upbeat colors have been chosen for the kids’ bedroom and bathroom.