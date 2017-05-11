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All Photos/bath/sinks : vessel/floors : light hardwood

Bathroom Vessel Sinks Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The home’s single bathroom contains a vanity and mirror fabricated from old-growth redwood. The sink is cast concrete, and the faucet is from California Faucets. The inset wall shelf features a Japanese gouge texture done by Nick.
The home's single bathroom contains a vanity and mirror fabricated from old growth Redwood. The sink is cast concrete, and the faucet is from California Faucets. The inset wall shelf contains a Japanese gouge texture done by Nick.
Kenter Powder Room
A sink by Duravit sits in the bathroom with a pan faucet by Zuchetti.
The stone was the driving force behind the powder room design. The grey glass of the custom Lindsey Adelman light connects to the veining and elevates the whole look.
To create a more open entrance in the master bathroom, the existing shower was removed and replaced with a custom vanity made out of reclaimed wood and industrial steel legs. The mirror above was also framed in reclaimed wood. The shower was relocated and tiled in a neutral glass mosaic blend to bring more light into the interior.
In a powder room, a terrazzo basin makes a statement.
A skylight in the large, fully functional bathroom ushers in natural light.
There are 1.5 bathrooms in the home, and the upstairs en-suite bath has the shower. "Although very well equipped with solar energy, you must manage energy according to the power of the sun," says Dignard. "In winter, taking six showers one after the other is not so much 'smart energy.'"
The bathroom is directly opposite of the entrance.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
In one of the home's bathrooms, a sink from Lindsey Wherrett Ceramics gracefully sits under a circular mirror from Clearlight Designs. The Ilde Wood S pendant is by David Abad.
The standard-model bathroom offers a full-size toilet and vessel sink. A stand-up shower is located in a small hallway behind the sink.
Clean lines and an airy palette continue in the bathroom.
The warm aesthetic from the wooden surfaces continue into the bathroom.
Chien's bathroom upstairs maintains the same stripes as well as an array of plants and porcelain deer nestled in the foliage.
Private rooms with ensuite bathrooms for the mothers are located within the older portion of the building with the reinterpreted period details. These rooms open in the opposite direction onto a veranda and private garden.
Master Bathroom Detail
Master Bathroom
Canny 'The New' Powder Room
The light, clean profile of the vanity gives the bathroom a sense of spaciousness and modernity.
"Historically, this topmost room would have housed the silk weavers' rooms, but the room is now Zen, one where you might relax into a freestanding tub or sink into a bed of plumped up pillows," says Eayrs.
The second floor powder room.
Dotted mosaic tiles by Fornace Brioni have also been used for the daughter’s bathroom.
A walk-in closet in the master bedroom.
“The old living room and balcony on the sixth floor were transformed into the master bedroom with an en-suite open bathroom,” Hammer said. Flos lighting illuminates the space above the vanity.