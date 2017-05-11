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All Photos/bath/sinks : vessel/floors : dark hardwood

Bathroom Vessel Sinks Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The guest bath has a clawfoot tub.
The interiors were mostly designed by noa* network of architecture and constructed by local firm Tischlerei Rier.
The long and narrow master bathroom features Marmorino plaster walls, Fireclay tile, custom concrete sink, and Boffi Pipe faucets.
On the opposite end of the dining area is a spa-like bathroom with sliding arched doors, Moroccan tile trimming, a walk-in closet, toilet, rain shower, and a corner bathtub.
The sun cuts down into the upstairs bathroom through skylights, casting rhythmic shadows of roof beams onto the floor and walls. The bathroom includes a cantilevered toilet by Catalano.
Master Bath