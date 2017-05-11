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All Photos/bath/sinks : vessel/floors : cork

Bathroom Vessel Sinks Cork Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Cork flooring by Expanko runs from the bathroom to the hallway, mirroring the tones of the cedar ceilings. Heath Ceramics tile clads the vanity wall.
The designers rebuilt the vanity with MAXI Film birch plywood in black, and a Caesarstone raw concrete composite stone counter.