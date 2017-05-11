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All Photos/bath/sinks : vessel/floors : concrete

Bathroom Vessel Sinks Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Freijó wood cabinetry topped with large-format terracotta-colored ceramic tile from Portobello America in one of the bathrooms. The concrete sink is from <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Konkrë Living Design.</span>
Ben Allen renovated this old Victorian in London using a rainbow of colored concrete. One of the new bathrooms is cast in mossy green with an arch motif that appears throughout the home.
Wood shelves lend a warm note in the otherwise all-white bathroom.
Another WarmlyYours mirror in the bathroom heats the home.
A soaking tub with a rain shower head provides a sense of luxury in the bathroom, where a concrete wall, flooring, and vanity counter offset a white oak vanity and more Douglas fir paneling. "Glass beads were added to the concrete before it was poured," Kevin tells us. "This lightens the weight of the concrete by 37% and adds R-value."
In the bathroom, a concrete sink basin and shelf cast by a local artisan sits over a birch vanity.
The principal bathroom features weathered solid brass tapware, sinks, fixtures, and fittings. The patterned solid brass screen in the bathroom is the same as one made for the front door. It weighs a hefty 551 pounds, and the pattern has been laser water jet cut. “Our client loved a pattern she had in a photo, and we were able to reproduce it and have it scaled, and custom made into these two screens,” says architect Tony Vella.
The warm and luxurious bathroom features a Toto washlet with water jets and a heated toilet seat. The large shower with timber floor slats faces a view of the garden.
Each cabin’s bathroom has a private toilet room, sink, and shower with a floor-to-ceiling window that can be opened while showering to let nature inside. “You can literally bathe in nature,” says designer Taylor Bode. A ladder leads to a loft with a skylight.
A small bathroom is tucked away near the mudroom, hidden behind a pocket door.
In one of the home's bathrooms, a sink from Lindsey Wherrett Ceramics gracefully sits under a circular mirror from Clearlight Designs. The Ilde Wood S pendant is by David Abad.
Lovely woodworking even graces the bathroom.
The bathroom is swathed in the same brick red micro-cement.
guest bathroom with my favorite tile & custom vanity cabinets made by our friend
The bathroom set-up echoes that of the kitchen. A single-bowl, apron-front sink sits on a thin steel shelf, with exposed plumbing and separate hot and cold taps. The tall, slim inset mirror conceals a medicine chest in the bottom portion.
A peek into one of the bathrooms with an aspen slatted ceiling. The bathroom connects directly to the sauna.
The concrete master bathroom is illuminated by a skylight.
Inside the bunkers, each one serves a different purpose, with some used as storage and others used as private living ares. Here, this bathroom features simple finishes of local wood, with skylights overhead to brighten the space.
The designers specified Nero Marquina tile in a 2"x12" honed finish to cover the bathroom floor "for a dramatic yet seamless look in the large master bathroom."
Vertical tiles line the shower and the faucet backsplash.
The stylish and cost-effective bathroom features a concrete countertop, subway tiling, and laurel plywood cabinetry.
The upper floor has a smaller footprint than the lower floor. This created an opportunity to remove the ceiling in the shower to let the owners bathe outdoors in privacy.
Curved nuances even extend to the shower in the sleek, black-tiled bathroom.
The sink in the bathroom is created out of an old wooden table and a new sink basin, providing texture and patina in the otherwise pristinely white space.
An iron-and-glass bulkhead defines the main shower area.
Continuous view from the bathroom
One of the home's three bathrooms.
The bathroom in guest room 7
A guest room bathroom.
The master bathroom has an outdoor shower.
A bathroom is the only enclosed space on the upper level.
Bathed in Light To help disperse light in the newly opened-up interior, the designers clad the roof over the guest bathroom with Danpalon, a translucent polycarbonate that brings in lots of softened natural light. The walls and door are frosted glass. Says Kyprianou: “You can’t see much through the glass—just silhouettes—so our guests don’t mind!” danpalon.com.au Hung Up With the budget running out toward the end of the project, Kyprianou wanted to avoid forking out for a custom-designed walk-in closet in the master bedroom. So he conceived of a simple and cheap storage solution: drilling holes through the wooden roof trusses and feeding inexpensive aluminum closet rods through. junolightinggroup.com
A look at the simple, modern bathroom with a monolithic sink.
The bathrooms are finished with cementitious resin and Wet System wallpaper.
Gray was used as an accent color to give the interiors a cleaner, lighter look.
To lighten and brighten the formerly dark and claustrophobic interiors, soft monotones are expressed through the solid oak floors, and wallpapered walls and ceilings.
A look at the attached bathroom.
The master bath with cedar countertops overlooks views of a lush fan palm. The custom vessel sink was crafted by the owner.
Steps lead up from the bathroom to the mezzanine level above. The mezzanine is accessed via ladder in another part of the house.
The guest bedroom features a soaking tub with a full-height window overlooking the deck and landscape beyond.
The bathroom features a simple, organic design and integrates a sense of the outdoors with bamboo, which is used to provide an open, yet private feel.
In contrast to the historic setting, the master bathroom is outfitted with modern fixtures including a double vanity, freestanding tub, shower and toilet.
In the basement, the updated bathroom includes a new shower and toilet. The bathroom walls and ceilings are waxed concrete, while the counter is made from fir.
In the master bath, a geometric mirror hangs from the ceiling above, providing continuous views to the hills and sky beyond.
To free up space for a bathtub and separate shower stall in the master bathroom, the vanity and sink have been moved next to the full-height wardrobe that doubles as a divider.
Even the bathroom offers access to the outdoors.
Simple subway tiles decorate the walls of the main floor bath. A seamless concrete floor leads to directly to the shower with full-height glazing.
An open, glass-encased shower gives the homeowners the sensation of bathing outdoors.
The glazed vertical panels have fine, black silicone lines that define the joints, and solid rosewood frames around the operable windows.
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