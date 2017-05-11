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All Photos/bath/sinks : vessel/floors : carpet

Bathroom Vessel Sinks Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Simple bathroom and robes with white cupboards and tiling allow light to permeate through the internalised space
The patterns on the walls symbolize video game pixelation to evoke a sense of virtual reality.
The SPACESHIP sinks are made from Hisbalit glass mosaic and pink alabaster stone. The minimalist taps are polished brass.