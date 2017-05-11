Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/sinks : vessel/counters : metal

Bathroom Vessel Sinks Metal Counters Design Photos and Ideas

In the bathroom, a white porcelain vessel sink is mounted on a stainless steel countertop. IKEA doors that match the kitchen cabinetry were adapted to fit the custom boxes beneath the sink.
The bathroom set-up echoes that of the kitchen. A single-bowl, apron-front sink sits on a thin steel shelf, with exposed plumbing and separate hot and cold taps. The tall, slim inset mirror conceals a medicine chest in the bottom portion.
"A lot of the interiors included natural stone—completely unpolished and unsealed that we really wanted rough and exposed," says the firm. "Because the house is so minimal and clean, we wanted to create contrast within it. Unsealed travertine is so much more beautiful and natural than when it’s completely machined over."
The bathroom in guest room 7
A guest room bathroom.