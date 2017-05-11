Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/sinks : vessel/counters : laminate

Bathroom Vessel Sinks Laminate Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom and the kitchen feature Glacier White Corian countertops.
In the wet bath, a teak bench and flooring add warmth to the all-white space.
Blonde wood wall bars are complimented by bathroom fittings from Scavolini’s Lagu line, including mustard yellow matte lacquered vanity units. The towel rail above the vanity sports a Gym Space storage shelf.
The en-suite bathroom features a palette of soft blues, grays, and whites. The geometric tiles are Deco Dusty Blu from the Spritz range by Perini.
Green linoleum countertops and black cabinets reappear in the bathroom. A south-facing window draws in plenty of natural light. Even the cabinetry and plumbing fixtures were built in the workshop.
The bathroom counters are Corian and the floors are engineered oak.
Guest Bathroom
View showing the guest bathroom with formerly-exterior cedar-sheathed walls. (2017)