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All Photos/bath/sinks : vessel/counters : granite

Bathroom Vessel Sinks Granite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Both traditional and composting toilets are available to accommodate off-grid living.
At the rear of the home, the bathroom offers a 42-inch-wide shower, as well as a central vanity and toilet.
The “boulder basin” in the powder room.
In the bathroom, generous windows and skylights create the illusion of an outdoor shower.