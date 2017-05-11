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All Photos/bath/sinks : undermount/walls : subway tile

Bathroom Undermount Sinks Subway Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

After: The bathroom was divided into a powder room and primary bath, which features Ann Sacks tile in a geometric Kelly Wearstler pattern on the floor. "I'm not one to put tile in a niche,
The mirrored wall bounches light around the room and makes it seem larger. Unlacquered brass plumbing fixtures feel appropriate for the house.
White subway tile and pale-blue paint enliven the bathroom, which the Binkerds expanded to make room for a claw-foot tub.
An integrated shelf underscores a large mirror, which makes the room feel larger.
Guest Bathroom
Norske Mikrohus offers customizable baths, letting customers choose flooring and wall finishes.
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Guest bathroom with wood grate floor and shelving.
Master bath soaking tub view from glass wall partition.
Master bath wet room with views of trees.
Now, a generous shower has a custom step-through window from Starr Windows & Doors to access the roof deck. Floors are Nero Marquina hexagon tile, and the custom vanity has a marble counter. A Kohler Purist faucet and Cedar & Moss sconce complete the look.
Glass panels line the wall of the wet room with soaking tub and shower. The glass panels open up to the windows and natural landscape of this remote setting.
Shower with shower glass and bench in guest bathroom.
The renovation introduced green cement floor tile from Clé, a custom vanity with triangular brass pulls, and square wall tile that echoes the ceiling pattern.
The sink, shower, and tub faucets are from California Faucets.
The bathroom features a Brizo Odin shower system and California Faucets. Object & Light pendants hang over the vanity cabinet, and the cabinet drawers are fitted with Made Measure leather tabs.
Gleaming, warm baths feature products inspired by T.B. Rayl’s, one of the building’s previous occupants.
Bathrooms incorporate custom glazed tile and Imperial Danby stone quarried in Vermont.
Sconces and decorative wall lights add a touch of understated glamor.
Both bathrooms feature subway tile, distressed white oak cabinetry and Edison Bulb light fixtures.
There is a half bath on the main level and this full one upstairs, which also has a skylight and generous ceiling height, thanks to the pitched roof. Douglas Fir cabinetry keeps consistent with the rest of the house.
The master bathroom's double vanity includes a Calacatta Michelangelo marble countertop with chrome plumbing fixtures from Waterworks Easton.
Now, the bathroom is a beautiful blend of white, wood, and brass. The Lucent mirror and Aquitaine pendant lighting in burnished brass are from RH Modern.
View of outdoor shower and Guadalupe River from master bathroom by Low Design Office
Finishes such as exposed concrete and playful tile accents denote the more laid-back, intimate atmosphere.
A clawfoot tub was installed beneath the window and can be seen from the bedroom. The semi-enclosed shower room is lined in white subway tile while sage green penny tiles cover the floors.
Detail of Bathroom
Australian studio Keen Architecture designed this large laundry room with minimalist grey walls, subway tiles splashback, built-in cabinetry and a large window that opens out to the garden, perfect for clothes in need of sun-drying.
The larger master bathroom was reoriented and updated with new materials—the same ones that have been used throughout the house including walnut and the Western red cedar siding.
The master bathroom is flooded with light and views while maintaining privacy screened by the scrub oak preserved on lot.
Bath
Bathroom
White oak cabinetry was custom built and fabricated by FWD. Polished concrete floors and white tile compliment the warm wood tones.