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All Photos/bath/sinks : undermount/walls : glass tile

Bathroom Undermount Sinks Glass Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

“I’ve always been crazy about tile,” says Jessy, which is why she was heartbroken when she found the 1961 powder blue tile in the master bathroom had been scribbled on with permanent marker. “Turn right for cold water. Turn left for hot,” the wall read. The new tile is by Ann Sacks. “We tried to source products that looked appropriate for the period,” Jessy explains.
The expanded master bath features glass tiles by Ann Sacks and Waterworks fixtures.
The intricate, speckled design of the vanity is paired with clean white walls and an illuminated circular mirror.
The master bath also features an open shower with a glass partition and a dual vanity.
The master bath features a Duravit/Philippe Starck bathtub and a wall-mount toilet.
Even the bathrooms feature a view.
Kohler bathroom fixtures.
View of exterior and master bath at Hill Country House by Miró Rivera Architects
Master Bath with glass tile wall and sapele-wood suspended vanity
Master Bath with freestanding tub overlooking Deschutes River
The vertical full-length window offers a slice of the outdoors in the custom-outfitted master bathroom (save for a tub and sink by Kohler; faucet and showerhead by Vola).
Main bathroom