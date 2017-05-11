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All Photos/bath/sinks : undermount/walls : concrete

Bathroom Undermount Sinks Concrete Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The small bathroom on the first level features concrete block walls and ceramic mosaic tile for the shower walls; a skylight in the shower supplies an indoor-outdoor experience.
Black marble and shower glass angles in the bathroom to complete the triangle motif.
The bathroom vanity’s concrete counter echoes the use of concrete in the living space. “We tend to try to use as few materials as possible when we design at DREAMER,” says Shields. “The calmness that comes with a pared-back approach is something we value in spaces.”
The bedrooms and bathrooms were given priority in terms of the views, and the bathrooms were pushed toward the center of the plan, making windows difficult. The design team explored a different approach to natural light through the use of skylights. “We do this a lot now, remove windows from bathrooms,” says Shields. “We believe it gives the space a different feeling—one that is softer and more intimate.”
The master bathroom features a freestanding tub by Teuco and cabinetry designed by Clive.
The marble counter morphs from a desk on the right-hand side to a sink next to the bathroom.
One of the kitchen's panel doors opens to reveal a hidden bathroom.
In the master bathroom, a tub and sink from ADM join Cifial fixtures.
The operable bath skylight is from Vellux. The floors are porcelain tile and the counters are laminate with longleaf pine edge.
Here is the second added bathroom.
Detail of existing sink
The bathrooms are a break from the minimalist aesthetic of the living spaces, injecting color and interesting finishes that include the use of a dichroic glass shower divider.
The bathroom maintains a sense of outdoor living with the large clerestory window.
Australian studio Keen Architecture designed this large laundry room with minimalist grey walls, subway tiles splashback, built-in cabinetry and a large window that opens out to the garden, perfect for clothes in need of sun-drying.