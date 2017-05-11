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All Photos/bath/sinks : undermount/tubs : undermount

Bathroom Undermount Sinks Undermount Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

In the kids' bathroom, Marmoreal flooring with a black background and green, gold, and green spots, a Nickey Kehoe-designed green-and-white shower curtain, pale green Farrow &amp; Ball vanity paint, and brass fixtures add color and playful touches.
The tub backdrop is composed of bamboo-cut textured marble tile. “When the lights are on, it casts a really beautiful waterfall effect of light across the texture,” says Watts.
The bathroom layout was reconfigured for more privacy, and wrapped in honed beige marble.
The lower-level master bath matches horizontally oriented stone with wood cabinets and drawers made from on-site trees.
The master bathroom is a calming oasis of marble. The couple often relax here for a moment of tranquility.
Bathrooms incorporate custom glazed tile and Imperial Danby stone quarried in Vermont.
Master Bathroom - After
Now, the space looks both sophisticated and playful thanks to the addition of whimsical animal-printed wallpaper, marble countertops, tiles from Ann Sacks, and brass pendant lights designed by Cedar & Moss for Rejuvenation.
The vertical full-length window offers a slice of the outdoors in the custom-outfitted master bathroom (save for a tub and sink by Kohler; faucet and showerhead by Vola).
Master Bathroom
Bath
Bathroom
Detail of bathroom