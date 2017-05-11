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All Photos/bath/sinks : undermount/tubs : soaking

Bathroom Undermount Sinks Soaking Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

For the bathroom design, Ann was inspired by a visit to Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado years ago, where there was a tree indoors. Here, a staghorn fern hangs over the bathtub. Talavera Tile by Reeso tile in San Antonio covers the tub front and floor, and the window covering is a Pojagi-style curtain bought off Etsy.
"Since we knew the house would have bold color blocks, we wanted the bathroom to feel a bit more fluid and loose,
The bathroom floor is covered in Porcelanosa Boston Stone.
The courtyard extends the sense of space in the main bathroom, and although the latter is in a central location in the narrow building, the courtyard brings in that much more light than is typical in a floorplan like this. The floor tile is the Krista Watterworth Kiss Marble ’ tile, and the owners can also open the exterior door there should they want to shower al-fresco.
A terrazzo tile backsplash provides a lightly textured backdrop for the brass faucet and warm wood cabinetry.
Jocie specified slate floor tiles and cement wall tiles by Clé, then applied Venetian plaster from Master of Plaster with the help of some friends. "It’s really fun once you get into the rhythm of it, but definitely takes some time," says the architect.
The new custom teak vanity and tub surround were designed by Jocie and fabricated by O’Brien Wood & Iron. At the vanity, Kohler sinks are joined with California faucets and medicine cabinets by Urban Outfitters. The vase is from Summer School.
Upstairs is a show-stopping oversize bathroom. “When I chose the tile, I was afraid I was going to get sick of it,” says homeowner Melina Polly, “but I do love it. It makes me happy every time I walk in there.” The tiles are Fez by Granada Tile, the sinks are from Kohler, and the faucets are from Newport Brass.
The main bathroom features a soaking tub, Hansgrohe faucets, and bathroom tiles from Heath Ceramics and American Universal Penny.
The tub backdrop is composed of bamboo-cut textured marble tile. “When the lights are on, it casts a really beautiful waterfall effect of light across the texture,” says Watts.
The bathroom layout was reconfigured for more privacy, and wrapped in honed beige marble.
Wood paneling balances the crisp, white fixtures.
Peaked ceilings continue in the en suite bathroom.
The wet room has a venetian plaster wall finish and 2" marble hex tile for a backsplash. The floors are also plaster.
The focal point is a deep soaking tub clad in marble. Abundant walnut cabinetry and a marble counter adhere to the predominant material palette. The flooring is stained oak.
The new master bathroom features a large soaking tub clad in Carrera marble tile from Daltile. A new Milgard window highlights southern city views.
Heath Ceramics tile and Hygge & West wallpaper make for a cheerful combination.
A custom vanity echoes the other cabinetry in the house.
The updated master bath features a deep soaking tub and a serene view.
In the master bath, frosted glass borrows light from the main spaces and maintains privacy.
The Bisha Suite bathroom features a large shower, tub, and two vanities—all wrapped in golden spider marble.
The home has a solar hot water heater to help keep electricity bills in check.
Master bath wet room with views of trees.
The stylish master bath is a mix of beautifully patterned porcelain tiles and wood.
The guest bath features two sinks and lots of marble.
One of the stylish guest bathrooms.
The master bath features a marble-clad tub with 19th-century urns on lacquer cabinets.
The master bath features a Duravit/Philippe Starck bathtub and a wall-mount toilet.
The lower-level master bath matches horizontally oriented stone with wood cabinets and drawers made from on-site trees.
Even the bathrooms feature a view.
The en suite master bath features luxe marble-clad surfaces that include Carrera marble countertops and Piatra gray herringbone marble floors. There is also a deep soaking tub.
This bathroom features a glass-enclosed shower and bathtub.
The bathrooms have been tastefully remodeled with Carrara marble and walnut cabinetry.
The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
The totally reorganized bathroom includes a tub, a large vanity with storage, and elegant tiles.
The spa-like master bathroom.
The minimalist bathrooms feature Silestone quartz countertops and tiled floors.
Kohler bathroom fixtures.
The vanity, shelving, and finish surrounding the rub are custom; using marine-grade hardwood Ply that has been treated with multiple layers of sealer. An additional layer of Formica veneer has been used to treat the finish around the tub and shelves.
A peek at the Kohler Purist fixtures in the bathroom.
Marble-like, porcelain tile laid in a herringbone pattern gives the master bath a luxurious feel.
A peek at the bathroom finished with plenty of natural stone.
curb-less shower, frame-less glass, textured tile, corner drain
A clawfoot tub was installed beneath the window and can be seen from the bedroom. The semi-enclosed shower room is lined in white subway tile while sage green penny tiles cover the floors.
Modern bathroom fixtures are paired with rustic, natural materials.
The master bathroom features a custom-designed vanity with bronze legs, a walk-in steam shower, multiple storage cabinets, and oil-rubbed bronze fixtures by Lefroy Brooks.
The children's bathroom features Mutina's azulej cubo grigio floor and wall tiling.
Edgewood cabinets adjoin countertops made from Carrara marble in the master bathroom. A Wyndham Collection bathtub sits under a chrome showerhead by Moen.
Architect Barbara Bestor added a striped floor of Santander Granada Tile, Douglas Fir cladding, and Granada Serengeti tile flipped to create a one-of-a-kind pattern on the wall.
Master Bathroom
An indoor-outdoor bathroom further incorporates the exterior habitat.
Interior walls were repainted and flooring was repaired, but the master bathroom received the most attention in the existing house. The renovation included marble mosaic floor tiles, fixtures by Blu Bathworks, and Silestone countertops.