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All Photos/bath/sinks : undermount/tubs : freestanding

Bathroom Undermount Sinks Freestanding Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The design team added a skylight to the shower room, which has a ribbed glass partition and wall tile from Solistone.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
The bathroom floor is covered in Porcelanosa Boston Stone.
"I've loved taking showers with my toddler in the primary bath's double shower,
The courtyard extends the sense of space in the main bathroom, and although the latter is in a central location in the narrow building, the courtyard brings in that much more light than is typical in a floorplan like this. The floor tile is the Krista Watterworth Kiss Marble ’ tile, and the owners can also open the exterior door there should they want to shower al-fresco.
A muted palette sets a calming tone throughout the residence, further supplemented by a preference for natural materials and earthy textures.
Cheng specified brass schluter inlay between the terrazzo tiles at the floor. "These are installed in an offset Y pattern, which is the first letter of their last name," says the designer.
A terrazzo tile backsplash provides a lightly textured backdrop for the brass faucet and warm wood cabinetry.
Jocie specified slate floor tiles and cement wall tiles by Clé, then applied Venetian plaster from Master of Plaster with the help of some friends. "It’s really fun once you get into the rhythm of it, but definitely takes some time," says the architect.
The use of raw, natural materials continues into the bathrooms, which feature timber joinery with concrete countertops that appear to float weightlessly.
The master bathroom is located next to the bedroom and also opens up to the sunken courtyard.
The countertop in the master bathroom is Taj Mahal quartzite. The master shower is separated from the rest of the bathroom with a decorative curtain, rather than a glass door, so the space feels like its own separate experience.
Saul outfitted an antique, cast-iron clawfoot tub ($200) with a rainfall showerhead ($80) in the bathroom.
Wood paneling balances the crisp, white fixtures.
Peaked ceilings continue in the en suite bathroom.
The bathrooms remain light and bright with classic white ceramic wall tile, pale oak cabinetry, and Fibonacci Stone floor tile.
“Tōrō House is a study in the harmony of dualities,” says architect Mark English. Inspired by Japanese design, the home harmoniously unites with nature—as seen here in the master bathroom, where the tub overlooks the outdoor space.
my dream bathroom
In the master bath, frosted glass borrows light from the main spaces and maintains privacy.
The master bathroom features a freestanding tub by Teuco and cabinetry designed by Clive.
A steel support is even revealed in the bathroom, where it melds with large-format Calacatta tile on the walls and tumbled French limestone floors. "When we first started talking, the wife said that she always wanted a standalone tub and a skylight," says Klimoski. To simulate the latter, the firm created a ceiling light that can replicate different times of the day. "So, you can have sunset, or you can have the middle of the day," says Klimoski. "It feels like a skylight washing down that back wall."
The master bath includes a marble-lined steam shower and vanity, as well as a separate soaking tub.
Master bath tub is open to the master bedroom.
Marble countertops continue into the bathroom, where wall-length windows usher in ample natural light into the space. A large soaking tub rests in the corner.
The Bisha Suite bathroom features a large shower, tub, and two vanities—all wrapped in golden spider marble.
In the renovated master bathroom the couple opted for a natural wood vanity to complement the beams overhead. A cool white color palette creates a serene atmosphere.
Master bath soaking tub view from glass wall partition.
Master bath wet room with views of trees.
The stylish master bath is a mix of beautifully patterned porcelain tiles and wood.
In the master bathroom, the scheme recalls the kitchen finishes, with a vanity custom-built out of natural Ashwood by Ébénisterie Gaston Chouinard.
Glass panels line the wall of the wet room with soaking tub and shower. The glass panels open up to the windows and natural landscape of this remote setting.
The master bath features a Duravit/Philippe Starck bathtub and a wall-mount toilet.
Even the bathrooms feature a view.
The renovation introduced green cement floor tile from Clé, a custom vanity with triangular brass pulls, and square wall tile that echoes the ceiling pattern.
The en suite master bath features luxe marble-clad surfaces that include Carrera marble countertops and Piatra gray herringbone marble floors. There is also a deep soaking tub.
A wall of dimensional Heath Ceramics tile—the Bowtie and Diamond mixed—backs a teak and quartz floating vanity.
The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
The bathroom on the second level.
The bathroom features a Brizo Odin shower system and California Faucets. Object & Light pendants hang over the vanity cabinet, and the cabinet drawers are fitted with Made Measure leather tabs.
Master Bath
The master bath features a wooden bathtub imported from Scotland.
Samuel designed the unique brass inlay pattern for the terrazzo floors, and the new glass-enclosed shower is an airy reprieve. All of the fixtures and faucets are from Wayfair.
In the master bathroom, a tub and sink from ADM join Cifial fixtures.
The couple used Phoenix tapware, tiles and marble benchtops in the wet areas of all the bathrooms.
The bath areas continue the natural, simple material palette. A large soaking tub sits atop pebble tile.
The master bath is a luxurious retreat wrapped in dark tiles and completed with a floating vanity and soaking tub. The wood slats make an appearance, somewhat resembling the flowing curtains and surrounding trees in the background.
Bathroom with double 16' vanities
Bathroom
View of exterior and master bath at Hill Country House by Miró Rivera Architects
Bathroom in a pale palette
View of master bath 1
A bathroom with natural stone floor and walls.
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