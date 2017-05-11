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All Photos/bath/sinks : undermount/toilets : two piece

Bathroom Undermount Sinks Two Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
A floating vanity saves space in the petite footprint. Cement tile covers the floor.
Interior design firm Eneia White Interiors established a modern twist on the classic penny round in this bathroom, pairing matte-black finishes with warm grays to create a clean and timeless aesthetic.
Guest bathroom with wood grate floor and shelving.
Master bath soaking tub view from glass wall partition.
Master bath wet room with views of trees.
Client-selected Porcelanosa mosaic tile adds a pop of color to the guest bathroom.
10cm x 10cm white tiles line all the bathroom walls and floors. The same tiles pop up in the kitchen.
One of the kitchen's panel doors opens to reveal a hidden bathroom.
There is a half bath on the main level and this full one upstairs, which also has a skylight and generous ceiling height, thanks to the pitched roof. Douglas Fir cabinetry keeps consistent with the rest of the house.
A sliding door was also added to the bathroom during the renovation.
The bathroom on the second level.
The first-floor bathroom is fitted with Carrara marble countertops, polished chrome Kohler fixtures, and a large Restoration Hardware vanity with cypress cabinetry.
The guest bath, as with all of the bathrooms in the home, have been updated by the current owners.
Mullioned doors separate the vanity from the indoor shower. La Cantina Sea Foam Green doors (not pictured) connect the indoor shower to an outdoor shower.
They gutted the bathroom on the second floor—which used to be filled with everything pink—and removed the existing linen closet in order to extend the vanity to fit two sinks.
Master Bathroom
Master Bathroom
Main bathroom