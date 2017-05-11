Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/sinks : undermount/sinks : vessel

Bathroom Undermount Sinks Vessel Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Wood shelves lend a warm note in the otherwise all-white bathroom.
A friend created a wood vanity for the bathroom. "He's an artist, and it was his gift to us," Charlotte says. "It's made with dowels; there aren't any nails or screws."
Available in ten different shades, the sink basins from Nood Co's concrete sinks are come as a vanity set or in several different shapes, including "pill"-shaped, trough, circular bowl, and a rectilinear box.
Australian studio Keen Architecture designed this large laundry room with minimalist grey walls, subway tiles splashback, built-in cabinetry and a large window that opens out to the garden, perfect for clothes in need of sun-drying.
White oak cabinetry was custom built and fabricated by FWD. Polished concrete floors and white tile compliment the warm wood tones.