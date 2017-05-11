Bathroom Undermount Sinks Open Showers Design Photos and Ideas

All Photos/bath/sinks : undermount/showers : open

The original bathroom vanity is in excellent condition, with formica countertops and lots of storage. A built-in weight scale is another eccentric period feature of this home.
Now, a generous shower has a custom step-through window from Starr Windows & Doors to access the roof deck. Floors are Nero Marquina hexagon tile, and the custom vanity has a marble counter. A Kohler Purist faucet and Cedar & Moss sconce complete the look.
Shower with shower glass and bench in guest bathroom.
Glass panels line the wall of the wet room with soaking tub and shower. The glass panels open up to the windows and natural landscape of this remote setting.
The lower-level master bath matches horizontally oriented stone with wood cabinets and drawers made from on-site trees.
Client-selected Porcelanosa mosaic tile adds a pop of color to the guest bathroom.
The home’s bathrooms feature Lacava undermount sinks, Hansgrohe fixtures, and Duravit toilets. Natural light filters in through a skylight above the vanity.
A small bathroom project inspired by artist Piet Mondrian. Floor-to-ceiling glass tiles re-interpret Mondrian’s compositions.
The en suite master bath features luxe marble-clad surfaces that include Carrera marble countertops and Piatra gray herringbone marble floors. There is also a deep soaking tub.
10cm x 10cm white tiles line all the bathroom walls and floors. The same tiles pop up in the kitchen.
The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
The master bath features a wooden bathtub imported from Scotland.
Both bathrooms feature subway tile, distressed white oak cabinetry and Edison Bulb light fixtures.
Modern bathroom vanities with undermount sinks require a larger space. This unique bathroom layout works perfectly with this large vanity.
The master bathroom's double vanity includes a Calacatta Michelangelo marble countertop with chrome plumbing fixtures from Waterworks Easton.
Bathroom with double 16' vanities
Bathroom
An updated bathroom.
View of outdoor shower and Guadalupe River from master bathroom by Low Design Office
A clawfoot tub was installed beneath the window and can be seen from the bedroom. The semi-enclosed shower room is lined in white subway tile while sage green penny tiles cover the floors.
Boys Bathroom
The bathrooms are a break from the minimalist aesthetic of the living spaces, injecting color and interesting finishes that include the use of a dichroic glass shower divider.
Now, the space looks both sophisticated and playful thanks to the addition of whimsical animal-printed wallpaper, marble countertops, tiles from Ann Sacks, and brass pendant lights designed by Cedar & Moss for Rejuvenation.
The updated bathroom in the hallway has been fitted with geometric floor tiles.
The bathroom maintains a sense of outdoor living with the large clerestory window.
Wood from Tzalam trees, a species that grows in abundance in Tulum, were used for the doors and joinery. Furniture from Mexican brand La Metropolitana were used in the bedrooms. The two coffee tables, bamboo and Zapote wood bar, bar shelves, and turquoise sofa in the reception area were all designed by Haag.
Edgewood cabinets adjoin countertops made from Carrara marble in the master bathroom. A Wyndham Collection bathtub sits under a chrome showerhead by Moen.
All three bathrooms feature Kohler fixtures, Caesarstone countertops, and slate ceramic tiles.
The master bathroom is flooded with light and views while maintaining privacy screened by the scrub oak preserved on lot.
Bath
Master Bathroom
Owners Bath
Main bathroom

