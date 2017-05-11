Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/sinks : undermount/lighting : pendant

Bathroom Undermount Sinks Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In the kids’ bath, green hexagon tile from Heath Ceramics is a lovely backdrop for the walnut vanity.
Cheng specified brass schluter inlay between the terrazzo tiles at the floor. "These are installed in an offset Y pattern, which is the first letter of their last name," says the designer.
A terrazzo tile backsplash provides a lightly textured backdrop for the brass faucet and warm wood cabinetry.
Among Jessy’s favorite original details are the door headers, which are the same width as the doors themselves. A fresh coat of white paint from Sherwin-Williams gives the house a clean look. The bathroom tile is by Heath in French Gray Manganese.
INAX tile is paired with walnut cabinets by Bellwether Millworks in the master bathroom, which also features Ladena sinks and Purist faucets from Kohler. The tab pulls are from Häfele, the Syncro floor tiles from Century, and the Niveous pendant from WAC Lighting.
The master bathroom is located next to the bedroom and also opens up to the sunken courtyard.
Homeowner Chris Archer won’t have to worry about anything caving in in his new master bath, which now has an oversize, walk-in shower.
A walnut vanity is topped with a Silestone White Zeus quartz counter. The pendant lights framing the mirror are from Cedar &amp; Moss and the wallpaper is from Heath Ceramics + Hygge &amp; West. “We decided to add in some pops of color and pattern in the kids' bathroom with the bright tile, and then the master bathroom with that cool wallpaper,” says Foken.
Light pours through clerestory windows in the master bathroom. Staying true to the home’s overall aesthetic, Sweet used simple, contrasting materials—white oak for the cabinets and Ann Sacks white tiles for the walls.
"We wanted a space to feel completely unique from the other rooms while still being a part of the overall palette,
my dream bathroom
Thin, slatted wood paneling adds warmth to this bathroom.
“I’ve always been crazy about tile,” says Jessy, which is why she was heartbroken when she found the 1961 powder blue tile in the master bathroom had been scribbled on with permanent marker. “Turn right for cold water. Turn left for hot,” the wall read. The new tile is by Ann Sacks. “We tried to source products that looked appropriate for the period,” Jessy explains.
The new bathroom has a walnut vanity with a limestone counter. The floors are travertine. High windows bring in plentiful natural light, glimpses of treetops, and maintain privacy.
In the renovated master bathroom the couple opted for a natural wood vanity to complement the beams overhead. A cool white color palette creates a serene atmosphere.
Guest bathroom with wood grate floor and shelving.
Master bath wet room with views of trees.
The stylish master bath is a mix of beautifully patterned porcelain tiles and wood.
In the master bathroom, the scheme recalls the kitchen finishes, with a vanity custom-built out of natural Ashwood by Ébénisterie Gaston Chouinard.
Steel frames house the Hygge Supply cabinetry for all vanities located in each bathroom in the home.
Shower with shower glass and bench in guest bathroom.
The master bathroom is a calming oasis of marble. The couple often relax here for a moment of tranquility.
The guest bathroom.
The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
The bathroom features a Brizo Odin shower system and California Faucets. Object & Light pendants hang over the vanity cabinet, and the cabinet drawers are fitted with Made Measure leather tabs.
One of the kitchen's panel doors opens to reveal a hidden bathroom.
The minimalist bathroom provides a calm, introspective experience.
Modern bathroom vanities with undermount sinks require a larger space. This unique bathroom layout works perfectly with this large vanity.
In the master bathroom, the Clé Tile floor, custom walnut vanity, and marble counter fashion a luxe retreat. Lighting is from a mix of manufacturers, including One Forty Three, Rejuvenation, Cedar & Moss, and Atelier de Troupe. The faucet is from Watermark.
In 2018, this property was gently refreshed with a new "free-spirited" bathroom, with a sizable double vanity. Two circular mirrors catch the eye, standing out among the tall, rectangular windows behind.
The bathrooms were kept simple and bright.
The master bath is fitted out with custom teak cabinetry topped with Aged Petit Granit counters.
Now, the bathroom is a beautiful blend of white, wood, and brass. The Lucent mirror and Aquitaine pendant lighting in burnished brass are from RH Modern.
A peek at the bathroom finished with plenty of natural stone.
New master shower with marble and Kohler fixtures
Boys Bathroom
Wood floors and cabinetry give the bathroom a warm, Zen-like feel.
Now, the space looks both sophisticated and playful thanks to the addition of whimsical animal-printed wallpaper, marble countertops, tiles from Ann Sacks, and brass pendant lights designed by Cedar & Moss for Rejuvenation.
The bathroom maintains a sense of outdoor living with the large clerestory window.
The stunning master bath.
One of the bathrooms.
In Hong Kong's Happy Valley—where land is scarce and living spaces are usually pretty small—multi-disciplinary design practice Lim+Lu revived a three-bedroom apartment in an old residential building into a gleaming, visually-expanded abode. With the aim of separating various functional zones while maintaining privacy, freeing up space, and making the apartment look bigger than its actual size (1,206 square feet), Lim+Lu incorporated suspended glass and sliding doors made with black powder-coated stainless steel.
The cabinets in the master bathroom are made of kirei board, a material produced from the stalks of sorghum.
Architect Barbara Bestor added a striped floor of Santander Granada Tile, Douglas Fir cladding, and Granada Serengeti tile flipped to create a one-of-a-kind pattern on the wall.
The master bathroom is flooded with light and views while maintaining privacy screened by the scrub oak preserved on lot.
Master Bathroom
Concrete floor is water resistant.
Windows are scattered throughout the house in order to let in natural light wherever possible, while custom furniture with clean, minimal lines contributes to the natural palette.