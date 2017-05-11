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All Photos/bath/sinks : undermount/floors : vinyl

Bathroom Undermount Sinks Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A friend created a wood vanity for the bathroom. "He's an artist, and it was his gift to us," Charlotte says. "It's made with dowels; there aren't any nails or screws."