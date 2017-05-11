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All Photos/bath/sinks : undermount/floors : travertine

Bathroom Undermount Sinks Travertine Floors Design Photos and Ideas

“Tōrō House is a study in the harmony of dualities,” says architect Mark English. Inspired by Japanese design, the home harmoniously unites with nature—as seen here in the master bathroom, where the tub overlooks the outdoor space.
The new bathroom has a walnut vanity with a limestone counter. The floors are travertine. High windows bring in plentiful natural light, glimpses of treetops, and maintain privacy.
Architects Anne Marie Lubrano and Lea Ciavarra limited the material selection in their renovation of a town house dating from 1899. The powder room on the first floor is located in a former waiting area (the previous resident used the level for his dental practice). It features a custom Alabastro marble sink and fixtures by California Faucets. The architects kept the original marble fireplace, paying homage to the structure’s history. Benjamin Moore’s Super White paint was applied to the ceiling and the White Dove hue to the walls. "Positioning the faucets on the side wall emphasizes the horizontal," Lubrano says. "Wall-mounted fixtures feel less grounded and materials can continue uninterrupted below. We wanted the spaces to feel light, spacious and light-filled."
A sliding door was also added to the bathroom during the renovation.