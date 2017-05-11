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All Photos/bath/sinks : undermount/floors : terrazzo

Bathroom Undermount Sinks Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The kids' bathroom has a decidedly more youthful feel, with terazzo flooring and vanities and mirrors from West Elm.
The design team added a skylight to the shower room, which has a ribbed glass partition and wall tile from Solistone.
There’s more concealed storage in the bathroom, this time clad in wooden tile so it blends in with the wall treatment. The flooring is terrazzo tile.
The small bathroom on the first level features concrete block walls and ceramic mosaic tile for the shower walls; a skylight in the shower supplies an indoor-outdoor experience.
Cheng specified brass schluter inlay between the terrazzo tiles at the floor. "These are installed in an offset Y pattern, which is the first letter of their last name," says the designer.
A terrazzo tile backsplash provides a lightly textured backdrop for the brass faucet and warm wood cabinetry.
The updated master bath features a deep soaking tub and a serene view.
10cm x 10cm white tiles line all the bathroom walls and floors. The same tiles pop up in the kitchen.
The marble counter morphs from a desk on the right-hand side to a sink next to the bathroom.
The bathroom features a Brizo Odin shower system and California Faucets. Object & Light pendants hang over the vanity cabinet, and the cabinet drawers are fitted with Made Measure leather tabs.
Samuel designed the unique brass inlay pattern for the terrazzo floors, and the new glass-enclosed shower is an airy reprieve. All of the fixtures and faucets are from Wayfair.
A custom vanity topped with marble floats against a wall clad in Fireclay Tile. The mirrors are by Wayfair and the sconces from Allied Maker.
The bathroom is covered in Heath tile and indigo Eskayel wallpaper. The Ghost chair is by Philippe Starck.
Australian studio Keen Architecture designed this large laundry room with minimalist grey walls, subway tiles splashback, built-in cabinetry and a large window that opens out to the garden, perfect for clothes in need of sun-drying.