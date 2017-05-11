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All Photos/bath/sinks : undermount/floors : porcelain tile

Bathroom Undermount Sinks Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
The bathroom floor is covered in Porcelanosa Boston Stone.
"I've loved taking showers with my toddler in the primary bath's double shower,
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The bathroom, accessed from the living room, is divided into two areas. "In the first part, there's a sink, a washing machine and storage,
The new master bathroom features wall sconces from Chown hardware and penny tiles in a patterned designed by Dyer herself.
Norske Mikrohus offers customizable baths, letting customers choose flooring and wall finishes.
A view from from the bedroom to the ensuite bath. Custom walnut millwork brings warmth and cohesion to the master retreat.
The new master bathroom features a large soaking tub clad in Carrera marble tile from Daltile. A new Milgard window highlights southern city views.
Light pours through clerestory windows in the master bathroom. Staying true to the home’s overall aesthetic, Sweet used simple, contrasting materials—white oak for the cabinets and Ann Sacks white tiles for the walls.
Mutina Puzzle Edge tile is complemented by plaster walls and a fir vanity.
The master bathroom renovation was designed by Asaf Mordoch and completed in August 2019. The intention of the remodel was to modernize the bathroom and to incorporate nature, light, and midcentury elements into the space. The redesign also picks up on elements of gray to visually tie the space to the living room. The material palette includes black Italian porcelain and Carrara marble countertops.
The home has a solar hot water heater to help keep electricity bills in check.
"Once you use the pivot doors to enter these wet areas, spaces are lit from above and the center of the pod is white," says the firm. "Large sheet tiles that match the timber floor in tone are used for the wet area floors, and similar large format tiles in white are used for the majority of wet area walls." The vanity is fashioned from American oak, while the counter and custom sink are composed of white HI-MACS solid surface material.
A floating vanity made of rift-sawn white oak with horizontal grain match and custom-routed channel pulls is now a storage powerhouse, corralling everything from toilet paper and towels to hair dryers and curling irons. The goal was to get everything off the counter, so the inset medicine cabinet is also wired for charging razors and electric toothbrushes. The sconces are from Cedar & Moss.
Now, a skylight fills the space with natural light. Large-format floor tile from Anne Sacks anchors the room while "the rear wall of the bathroom and entire shower is wrapped in a beautiful, subtle plaster," says Wise. The sculptural sconce on the back wall, a focal point, is from Rejuvenation.
The master bath features penny tiles on the floor.
Client-selected Porcelanosa mosaic tile adds a pop of color to the guest bathroom.
The home’s bathrooms feature Lacava undermount sinks, Hansgrohe fixtures, and Duravit toilets. Natural light filters in through a skylight above the vanity.
Textured accent walls, masculine metals, and wall-mounted fixtures create a spa-like retreat for a classic gentleman’s bathroom designed by Eneia White Interiors.
The totally reorganized bathroom includes a tub, a large vanity with storage, and elegant tiles.
The minimalist bathrooms feature Silestone quartz countertops and tiled floors.
The guest bath, as with all of the bathrooms in the home, have been updated by the current owners.
Marble-like, porcelain tile laid in a herringbone pattern gives the master bath a luxurious feel.
View of exterior and master bath at Hill Country House by Miró Rivera Architects
View of outdoor shower and Guadalupe River from master bathroom by Low Design Office
View of master bath 1
Finishes such as exposed concrete and playful tile accents denote the more laid-back, intimate atmosphere.
The approximately 3,950-square-foot, three-story Mothership includes two bedrooms and two full baths.
A clawfoot tub was installed beneath the window and can be seen from the bedroom. The semi-enclosed shower room is lined in white subway tile while sage green penny tiles cover the floors.
Metalword porcelain tile covers the floor of the bathroom. This space is made bright and airy thanks to the mostly white color scheme and skylight placed over the shower.
Boys Bathroom
The children's bathroom features Mutina's azulej cubo grigio floor and wall tiling.
Even the bathrooms have a luminous feel.
Now, the space looks both sophisticated and playful thanks to the addition of whimsical animal-printed wallpaper, marble countertops, tiles from Ann Sacks, and brass pendant lights designed by Cedar & Moss for Rejuvenation.
Walnut has also added warmth and contrast to the bathroom vanities. While the Heath Classic Field ceramic tile in Modern Blue has been used sparingly throughout the home, it still adds color to the hall bath vanity backsplash and at the shampoo niches in both bathrooms.
The walls use white subway tiles with black accent trim molding, and the floor features decorative artisan glazed tiles with raised surface patterns.
The updated bathroom in the hallway has been fitted with geometric floor tiles.
Master bathroom suite. Gloss white vanity with dark quartz waterfall countertop. Hexagon tile drops down wall from shower enclosure to tub surround.
Master Bath with glass tile wall and sapele-wood suspended vanity
Master Bath with freestanding tub overlooking Deschutes River
Custom Guest Bath Vanity
The larger master bathroom was reoriented and updated with new materials—the same ones that have been used throughout the house including walnut and the Western red cedar siding.
Bathroom with borrowed light and view across a double height volume
Master Bathroom
Bedroom #1 Bathroom
Bathroom
Master Bathroom
Owners Bath
Master Bathroom
Bathroom
Detail of bathroom
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