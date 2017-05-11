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All Photos/bath/sinks : undermount/floors : medium hardwood

Bathroom Undermount Sinks Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A look at the bathroom. “The window also gives a view out to the front garden and lets the morning sun in,” says David.
Homeowner Chris Archer won’t have to worry about anything caving in in his new master bath, which now has an oversize, walk-in shower.
The countertop in the master bathroom is Taj Mahal quartzite. The master shower is separated from the rest of the bathroom with a decorative curtain, rather than a glass door, so the space feels like its own separate experience.
The vanity area in the master bathroom is open, allowing light and air to circulate. The bathroom vanities are custom made by Jerry Short Cabinets with hardware from Rocky Mountain Hardware.
Guest bathroom with wood grate floor and shelving.
Master bath soaking tub view from glass wall partition.
Master bath wet room with views of trees.
Warm wood tones balance with bright whites to create elegant and refined interior spaces.
In the bathroom, a floating wood vanity adds a simple modern touch. A large, seamless mirror and windows allow daylight to fill this small space.
The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
The master bath is covered in vibrantly colored tile.
Modern bathroom vanities with undermount sinks require a larger space. This unique bathroom layout works perfectly with this large vanity.
Modern bathroom vanities with a double sink are an added convenience for shared spaces. This one boasts expansive space between the two sinks and a hearty concrete countertop.
"The owners have a love of blackbirds and had coveted this Indi wallpaper from Trove for years," add the architects. "The design team came up with the idea of applying it to the ceiling and wrapping it into the continuous skylight so the illusion of birds flying through could come to life. All who enter the room are surprised by the birds reflected in the mirror."
The private areas are separated, but visually connected to the new living area.
Even before Juilland started on the project, the homeowners tapped Ben Dagitz of DagitzFurniture to make a few items for the home. This included the
Master Bath with dual shower heads including rain head / jet tub
A custom skylight floods the bathroom with light. A tempered glass shower and Grohe faucet accent the space; custom glossy cabinetry with Hafele hardware again adds a pop of color.
Guest Bathroom