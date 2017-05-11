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All Photos/bath/sinks : undermount/floors : light hardwood

Bathroom Undermount Sinks Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The pine vanity and storage in the bathroom displays the wood's natural grain, lending interest and pattern.
A custom plywood-and-aluminum door slides into the wall, providing access to the bathroom, which is also finished with plywood.
The Shower Curtain features chair paintings by mixed media artist Miki Dessine.
Shiplap, a wood vanity, and wood-style vinyl flooring lend texture and warmth in the bath.
Wood paneling balances the crisp, white fixtures.
Peaked ceilings continue in the en suite bathroom.
The master bathroom is encased in wood, from the floors and shower walls, to the vanity and toilet button plate. A small door opens to the outside.
Light pours through clerestory windows in the master bathroom. Staying true to the home’s overall aesthetic, Sweet used simple, contrasting materials—white oak for the cabinets and Ann Sacks white tiles for the walls.
Master bath tub is open to the master bedroom.
The showers are enclosed in glass to bring in natural light and give the feeling of showering outdoors. But not to worry—there are drapes for privacy when needed.
The master bath vanity, in a natural oak finish, includes custom details with contemporary lines and hidden compartments.
Master bathroom with modern round mirrors and towel ladder.
Master Bath
Master Bath
Simple, white tile extends from floor-to-ceiling in the bathroom. A clerestory window draws in daylight, further reflecting off the glossy surfaces to create a light-filled interior space.
Wood floors and cabinetry give the bathroom a warm, Zen-like feel.
The bathrooms are a break from the minimalist aesthetic of the living spaces, injecting color and interesting finishes that include the use of a dichroic glass shower divider.
The interior design and finishes echo the exteriors of the home.
Designed by Miami firm, One D+B Architecture, laundry room has plenty of natural light, tall wardrobes and clean and simple warm wood everywhere.
For the heart of the space, Hale designed a double vanity—fabricated with wood from the original house—around an existing column. The pendant is by Lindsey Adelman.
Master Bathroom
Kid's Bathroom
Master Bathroom